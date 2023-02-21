‘And so actually, if you put a poster on a building, it doesn’t mean that the pizzas were out of date in 2002’, the famous but incoherent words of rapper Bokoesam sound eight years ago. A modern version of this would be: ‘So basically, if you park a BMW on a slope, it doesn’t mean that the software was up to date in 2023.’

Yes, it sounds very strange, but BMWs really refuse to do updates when they are on a slope. An owner of a BMW i4 found out earlier this year. The message appears on the screen of the electric BMW: ‘The road is too steep to begin the installation. Park the vehicle on a level surface.”

BMW does not want to update on steep surfaces

TheDrive checks with BMW if this is correct. The car brand confirms that the BMW does indeed have all kinds of sensors that see how the car is parked. The BMW’s refusal to update is a safety precaution “to try to prevent any chance of the vehicle moving if programming is interrupted or goes wrong.”

Today, cars are moving computers. BMW emphasizes that the chance is small, but they want to make sure that the car does not roll if something goes wrong with software. For example, if the electric handbrake is suddenly released or if the car goes into neutral due to a software error. You never know.

Even more conditions

AutoEvolution dives into the owner’s manual of the BMW i4 and encounters even more conditions that the car must meet before the update can start. For example, the battery must have more than 20 percent charge (which is no different with a telephone), the hazard lights must be off and the outside temperature must not be colder than -10.

