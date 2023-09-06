There BMW he expanded his range X1 with the introduction of a second electric variant iX1 eDrive20. This new option joins the already existing one xDrive30 twin-engine 313 HP and is equipped with a powertrain that includes a single electric motor on the front axle.

Electric BMW iX1 eDrive20

The BMW iX1 eDrive20 is equipped with the technology BMW eDrive fifth generation, with a front electric motor from 150 kW/204 hp of power and 247Nm of torqueenabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 170 km/h.

BMW iX1 eDrive20 with single front electric motor

There 64.7 kWh batterylocated in the floor, guarantees autonomy between 430 and 475km with an average consumption between 15.4 and 17.2 kWh/100km according to the set up. Charging can be done in 6.5 hours with a standard power of 11 kW or in 3:45 hours with an option from 22 kW.

There fast charging in direct current until 130 kW lets pass from 10% to 80% charge in just 29 minutes. The charging system is efficient and manages the battery temperature optimally.

The preconditioning battery drain is automated when the navigation system is active, but can also be controlled manually.

ADAS and technology in the interior

The BMW iX1 eDrive20 offers a wide range of standard equipment, including the navigation system BMW Mapsdual-zone automatic climate control and modern driver assistance systems.

It has BMW iDrive with “QuickSelect” And BMW Operating System 9offering enhanced access to online services, third-party apps, advanced navigation and personalization via My Modes.

The BMW Curved Display in the dashboard combines 10.25-inch and 10.7-inch screens

The BMW Curved Display combines 10.25″ and 10.7″ screens for intuitive control and a simplified home screen with direct access to functions via “QuickSelect”.

Electric BMW iX1 price

The electric BMW iX1 in configuration xDrive30 313 HP twin engine has a base price of 58,400 euros. With the set up X Linethe price rises to 61,700 euroswhile with the staging M-Sport reaches i 62,350 euros. The new version is expected eDrive20, equipped with a single engine, it will have approx 55,000 euros.

Photo BMW iX1 electric

