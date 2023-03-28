Dhe BMW i4 is one of the best electric cars on the German market. We already stated that at this point on May 10 last year. Only it is extremely expensive. The top model M50 with two electric motors and all-wheel drive has 544 hp and more than 700 Newton meters of torque, but costs almost 70,000 euros without any extras.

Somehow it makes sense to do without the front engine, to rely on rear-wheel drive and save around 10,000 euros. They can be invested in additional equipment: Our test car i4 40 eDrive came to a final price of 72,200 euros. It can also be endured with 340 hp, 430 Nm maximum torque and a top speed of 190 km/h, there are then 5.7 instead of 3.9 seconds for the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h. Especially since you usually drive cautiously with an electric car anyway because of the otherwise bad range.

Never driven faster than 130 km/h

As a hatchback derived from the conventional BMW 3 Series, the i4 has a practical large tailgate and a correspondingly expandable 470-litre trunk. The i4 40 also has the large 84 kWh battery and can charge with 210 kW as quickly as possible. In winter, with temperatures around five degrees, it was 2.2 kWh more economical than the M50 in May, with an average of 24.0 kWh per hundred kilometers. However, the individual stages did not vary widely: 21.9 to 24.2 kWh, with the M50 it was 23.1 to 30.4 kWh. Load losses are included in each case. We never drove faster than 130 km/h on the Autobahn.



As a hatchback derived from the conventional BMW 3 Series, the i4 has a practical large tailgate.

:



Image: manufacturer



As everywhere in the electric world, the specified standard range of around 500 kilometers is smoke and mirrors in everyday life. You can count on 300 kilometers, then there is still a small safety reserve. An example: With an 86 percent battery level – charged from 22 percent in 42 minutes – we covered exactly 309 kilometers at a maximum speed of 110 km/h and then had 5 percent left in the battery. Of course, nothing can go wrong up to and at the charging station.

With only one driven axle, the i4 is an old-school BMW in the best sense of the word, and it’s a real pleasure to drive. But you have to like the healthy hardness that the chassis offers.