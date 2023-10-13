Electric bikes, the EU Court: “There is no obligation to have insurance”. Here because

Electrically assisted bicycles are not included in theobligation to insure motor vehicles as they are not operated exclusively by mechanical force. The Court of Justice of the European Union established this by ruling on the legal qualification of a electric bicycle involved in a serious accident to establish whether the victim was the driver of a “motor vehicle” or whether he could be entitled to automatic compensation as a “weak road user”.

In its ruling, the Court of Justice noted first of all that the European directive on civil liability arising from the use of motor vehicles does not contain indications to establish whether mechanical force should play an exclusive role in the operation of a vehicle. However, the Directive refers to “motor insurance”, which, in common parlance, is a traditional expression civil liability insurance resulting from the circulation of vehicles such as motorcycles, cars and trucks which are moved exclusively by mechanical force. The Court then recalled the objective of the directive, which is to protect victims of road accidents caused by motor vehicles.

“This objective does not require that electrically assisted bicycles fall within the concept of a vehicle, within the meaning of the Directive,” the Court ruled. Vehicles that are not powered exclusively by mechanical force, such as an electrically assisted bicycle that it can accelerate without pedaling up to a speed of 20 km/hare not such as to cause physical or material damage to third parties similar to that which can be caused by motorcycles, cars, trucks or other vehicles driven exclusively by mechanical force, as the latter can circulate significantly faster, the Court concluded. EU.

