Rapallo – Protests are being raised in Rapallo over the crowded electric bikes in front of the monument of the Partisans, a stone’s throw from the park of the same name, in Rapallo. The case resembles that of the bicycle linked to the notice board of the Anpi in Chiavari. Here, the velocipedes are many but equally there are those who consider the place where they are left unsuitable. In fact, as always supported by the company that provides bike sharing, Ridemove, a strength of it lies precisely in the possibility of taking and leaving the bicycle anywhere, without pre-established parking spaces, in support of sustainable mobility. The spontaneous behavior of users, however, has transformed it into a parking lot, as he points out Andrea Carannante, one of the first to complain, the area in front of «the anti-landing wall in front of which, in the night between 24 and 25 April 1945, 11 partisans were shot. Next to it is a stele decorated with bronze bas-reliefs depicting, in the front, the liberation of the Flossenburg camp and, in the back, the shooting of the partisans of Rapallo». The Anpi (National Association of Italian Partisans) of Santa Margherita – Rapallo could not fail to notice it immediately: «We appeal to those who have the competence, the company that manages the service and the Municipality, to put an end to this massacre», says the president, Mary Grace Barbagelata. Rifondazione Comunista also intervenes, with a note from the club Gianna Cassanidisclosed by the secretary, Vincenzo Sigillò: “We recall that only two months ago in front of this monument, the institutions and citizens all gathered to pay homage to the memory of this sacrifice, which in our opinion must be honored and respected throughout the year”.