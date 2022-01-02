Success in the Chinese market, electric scooters from NIU are starting to take over the European and North American markets for offering low cost, agility, beauty and high technology. Now, the company’s next step is to modernize the e-bike market, with models that take the next step in the union of design and power.

According to Electrek, NIU recently launched the KQi3 electric scooter and the company is getting ready to launch the BQi bikes, presented at the EICMA Milan Motorcycle show.

+ Electric motorcycles and scooters: see models starting at R$ 10 thousand

+ Chinese brand of motorcycles and scooters Shineray opens first store in São Paulo

To revolutionize the bike market, NIU plans a design with a V-shaped frame, helping to assemble the bike and making it easier to handle around town. The company’s proposal is to include two batteries in the bicycle, instead of the market standard that maintains one battery.

According to NIU, these batteries should last long enough to run 100 km, but there is a possibility that these bikes will reach the market with even more autonomy to circulate in cities.

In Europe the maximum speed will be 25km/h and a 250W engine, but in the United States the e-bike will be marketed with a 500W engine and speeds up to 45 km/h.

NIU’s forecast is to sell these bikes for prices below US$ 1,705 and 1,500 euros

