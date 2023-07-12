The Dutch e-bike company VanMoof has applied for and obtained a postponement of payment from the court in Amsterdam. It is often the prelude to bankruptcy. Special court-appointed administrators are still trying to find a solution with the company’s management to keep VanMoof afloat.

“We are working hard to continue our services and will be contacting all customers individually as soon as possible regarding pending deliveries or repairs,” the company said in a statement.

It was already known that VanMoof stopped selling new bicycles. In a message on its own site, the company stated that it was a temporary break “to catch up with production and delivery of existing orders.”

Own parts

The e-bikes are full of VanMoof’s own parts, which also turned out to be a financial Achilles’ heel. Huge investments are required. In its 2021 annual report, VanMoof also mentioned higher-than-expected costs for under-warranty repairs. If you search for the brand name on social media, you will soon find complaints about long waiting times for repairs of malfunctioning bicycles.

VanMoof continued to incur losses of tens of millions of euros due to the substantial expenditures. In 2021 alone, the company already lost 77.8 million euros, on a turnover of 65.6 million euros. Total debts invariably exceed total assets. Last year, the loss was expected to be of the same magnitude. The company was always able to fill these gaps with new investments, but also millions in loans from suppliers. At the beginning of this year, when the preliminary annual report for 2021 was published, the board warned that it was by no means certain that there would be enough new capital injections to keep the company afloat.

Shops closed

The brand has its own stores in twenty cities worldwide. VanMoof says it closes it for the safety of employees. Customers’ bicycles are also still stored in the closed branches. This angered some who had left their bicycles behind for repairs, for example. They will not get it back.

“I have asked for a loan bike, but there is no communication,” said a customer on Wednesday at the door of the branch in Amsterdam. ,,I see that there are financial problems and then I think: I’ll pick him up. But you can’t even get in anymore. Shameless. I’m going to wait here until that door opens.”

Financial problems

Techblog reported on Tuesday TechCrunch that the company is once again in the process of raising additional capital to survive. And Wednesday followed a message from The Financial Times that the company missed an interest payment from one of its private investors. Oneplanetcrowd, the platform where VanMoof raised money, has even taken legal action, according to the newspaper. If VanMoof does not pay the interest within fourteen days, the entire amount is immediately due and payable.

The future of the company hangs by a thread. VanMoof was founded in 2009 by brothers Taco and Ties Carlier. At the end of 2021 they said they had had an ‘intense year’. ,,We have grown fast and of course we were in that pandemic. Just go and train two hundred extra bicycle mechanics when everyone is at home. We find it very annoying, but we are now investing in extra service points and more stores. The team has grown from 250 to 800 people. We now answer e-mails within 24 hours, via chat within five minutes. Only repairs will take another two weeks. That should be three days.” Turns out that didn’t work out.

Police

According to the police, the Amsterdam store is closed because the 'atmosphere is grim', but the store in the Houthavens in Amsterdam-West is also closed. "I've had a VanMoof for five years and I was one of the first," says 32-year-old Jamie Hilkens at the store. "Customer service has been bad for a long time. My bike has been here for three weeks, but when I called yesterday it was not in the system."

