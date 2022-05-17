Maximum power of 1,400 HP, shooting from 0 to 100 km / h consumable in about 1.5 seconds: these are the few specifications that are known about the Bentley’s first 100% electric modelwhich will go into production at the English plant in Crewe in 2025. Important numbers, which testify how the first EV of the British brand will boast a acceleration capability to envy. Yet, this will not be the aspect on which Bentley will focus most, as confirmed by the CEO of the crewe house, Adrian Hallmark.

Bentley’s number one confirmed that the British brand’s new electric will not stand out for its ability to accelerate, but for the freedom it will leave the driver to decide how much torque to deliver to make overtake without effort. The introduction of electric transmissions has allowed car manufacturers to significantly increase acceleration compared to combustion engines, the problem now is that the rate of acceleration is exceeding the limits of human endurance. That’s why Bentley wants the customer to decide how quickly to shoot. “If we now have peaks of 650 HP on the GT Speed, with the first EV we will see about a doubling of this specification. – commented Hallmark to Autonews microphones – From a shooting point of view from 0 to 100 km / h though we want to leave the choice to the driver: it will be able to accelerate in 2.7 seconds, or set it to 1.5 seconds “.

Bentley’s CEO hasn’t revealed what the style of the car body of the brand’s first EV, and has limited himself to admitting that it will expand the current range of coupes, convertibles and SUVs, with the likes of Continental GT, Flying Spur and Bentayga. We are talking about cars that, once they reach the end of their life cycle, will be replaced by models equipped with 100% electric motors. As for the designHallmark pointed out that “What Bentley won’t do is try to make these cars look like electric cars.”