The long list of Batman cars gets longer. Futuristic has been added to the first classics and technological ones of recent years Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6. It’s this one the new electric Batmobile that one of the Batman featured in The Flash movie will lead. In fact, the first images arrived from the set of the new DC Comics film and in some shots appears the luxurious concept car of the Star, driven by Michael Keaton who will return to play the role of Bruce Wayne. In addition to the actor who played Batman in Tim Burton’s film, there will also be Ben Affleck who already belongs to this cinematic narrative line.

The Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 was spotted during filming in London near St. Paul’s Cathedral, with the ultra-luxurious car sporting a black hard top and not the classic white hood with which it made its first public appearance. Presented by Mercedes at Pebble Beach in 2017, this concept is inspired by its shapes to those of a yacht, as can be seen from the elongated shape of the bonnet and the smooth sides, as well as interiors that intertwine luxury and technology.

The Vision 6 was born as a study of a high-performance electric luxury car: in fact, to push it there would be a powertrain consisting of 4 electric units for a total power of 760 hp. The declared performances speak of a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 4 seconds, while the maximum speed is limited to 250 km / h. As for autonomy, it should be around 500 km in the NEDC cycle. Enough range of travel to get from the Batcave to central Gotham and return after a night to fight crime. If on the outside the mammoth and well-kept appearance does not go unnoticed, the interiors are no less, with the presence of a wooden floor and white leather upholstery, as often seen on the best yachts.