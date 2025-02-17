Image of the performance of the Electric Band in Villamarín in the prolegomena of the party against Real Sociedad

The band is made up of workers of the Iberdrola company and starred in the prolegomena of the meeting of the 24th day





The stadium Benito Villamarín It was yesterday the scenario of a special LaLiga day with the Sustainability Party as revulsive. The meeting between the Real Betis and the Real Sociedad The sports transcended, becoming a platform of awareness on the effects of Climate changewith multiple activities that made the environmental commitment the great winner of the night.

One of the most exciting moments took place in the previous party with the performance of the Electric Band From Iberdrola, a group formed by company employees, who carried their music and its ecological message to the heart of the stadium. Minutes before the start of the match, the band interpreted “green”, a hymn to sustainabilitywhich was projected on the screens of Benito Villamarín and chanted by a hobby that did not hesitate to join the song for a greener future.

The performance, accompanied by an impressive game of lights, The stadium turned into a great stage where music and environmental commitment They merged into a unique experience. The band members, duly uniformed with Betis shirts and the name of their back training, achieved connect with fanswho responded with Sonora Ovación.

The sustainability party showed that football is a powerful platform for the ecological awareness. Thanks to initiatives such as this, Iberdrola and Real Betis reinforce their commitment to a greener world, using music and sport as speakers of an essential message, The future is sustainable.