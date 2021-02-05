Picture: Manufacturer

Electric aviator

Boat building, if you can put it this way in these times, is infected by a virus – that of foiling. More and more attempts are being made to equip sailing and motor boats with wings, as researched and practiced for regattas such as the America’s Cup or the Vendée Globe, so that the boats can lift out of the water and accelerate like a turbo. The Frenchman François Gabart, Vendée Globe winner 2012/13, wants to bring a twelve-meter-long electric catamaran onto the market with his company Mer Concept, which will be equipped with a main wing and two smaller foils and should reach 22 knots. The first copy is under construction. (lle.)