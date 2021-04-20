Noch it is not entirely certain that the International Motor Show with its new concept as a mobility fair will take place at the new location in Munich in September. That will only work if the pandemic has been defeated by then. Trade fairs are still fundamentally impossible in Europe, not so in China. In Shanghai, cars can once again be admired by the public, albeit without foreign guests arriving. The nineteenth Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition runs until April 28th.

Shanghai and the large Chinese market are important for the German auto industry, so important that Audi is showing one of its most promising vehicles to the world for the first time there. The good piece is called the Audi A6 L e-tron concept, a 4.95-meter-long hatchback sedan that, of course, only drives purely electrically. During a virtual preliminary presentation for German journalists, Audi answered an obvious question: “There will still be an A6 with a combustion engine.”

The concept car, 95 percent of which is already in the dress in which it will also be sent out on the road, has to be waited until spring 2023, however. The series vehicle is then on the new PPE platform, which is being developed together with Porsche. PPE stands for Premium Platform Electric, the A6 e-tron is the father of a whole generation of new electric cars from Audi, it was said full-bodied.









Audi was still reluctant to provide technical details, but the battery should have a storage capacity of up to 100 kWh, a range of up to 700 kilometers and a charging capacity of up to 270 kW, provided that the appropriate charging stations are used. In ten minutes you should be able to charge electricity for a 300 kilometer journey, according to the standard, of course. This information is similar to that of the new Mercedes EQS (see opposite page). But that comes this year. Nothing to be seen, neither virtually nor on site in Shanghai, is of the interior of the A6; the concept car is purely an exterior model.

The exterior is chic, but not overly extraordinary. The front headlights are narrow, the idea of ​​projecting the indicator signal onto the road on the left or right is interesting. Whether this is legally permissible has yet to be clarified. Incidentally, Audi does not see the electric A6 as a competitor to the recently launched e-tron GT sports car, it plays in a different league and is a luxury item, while the A6 e-tron can still be understood as a volume vehicle. There is also a smaller battery to keep the final price lower.

According to their own statements, the Ingolstadt-based company is satisfied with the sales of its electric cars to date. Around 80,000 units of the e-tron SUV, which started in January 2019, have been sold around the world to date. In Norway, the e-tron, which has a base price of around 70,000 euros, was not only the best-selling electric car last year, but also the best-selling car. According to the information, there is also high demand for plug-in hybrids, more than 58,000 of which were sold in 2020; the SUV Q5 TSFI e alone accounted for around 23,500 units.

Audi has high hopes for the new Q4 e-tron, which is debuting these days. Audi will not only offer the electric Q4 e-tron as an SUV, but also as a variant called Sportback with a coupé-like roof line. Both are 4.60 meters long, 30 centimeters less than the e-tron. The technology here is provided by the modular electrification kit (MEB) from Volkswagen. There will be three battery sizes and rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, with a maximum capacity of 82 kWh. The battery is charged with at best 125 kW, since the A6 e-tron will be able to do significantly more.