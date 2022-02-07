Contain CO2 emissions to comply with the regulations in force in the European Union and therefore avoid running into penalties rather salty is the challenge that all car manufacturers active in the Old Continent have to face. For this reason, fewer and fewer new models are presented in the sun thermal versions: there are those who focus on the standard hybrid, those on the plug-in hybrid, and those who clearly choose instead to go directly to the electric. Still, some daredevil survivors in the world of internal combustion engines resist.

Think for example of Toyota Aygo X: the Japanese crossover will arrive in Italy in April and will not include electrified variants, being powered only by the 1.0 three-cylinder petrol engine with 92 HP. Similar philosophy for Volkswagen Taigo, another SUV offered only in the thermal version: in this case a 1.0 three-cylinder petrol engine with 95, 110 or 150 HP is hidden under the hood. Instead, Stellantis chooses electrification, in particular with the Peugeot and Opel brands, which recently presented the new 308 and Astra: both cars, in addition to the 110 or 131 hp 1.2 three-cylinder petrol engines, will be available with the 131 1.5 diesel HP and in two 180 or 225 HP plug-in hybrid versions, with 50 kilometers of electric range, while we will have to wait until 2023 to see the debut of a fully electric version. And always from the ranks of the Stellantis group is expected the debut of Alfa Romeo Tonalewhich will also be unveiled tomorrow in its plug-in hybrid versions.

As for Renault, there is great anticipation for the first deliveries of the Megane E-Tech Electric, which brings to the debut the new CMF-EV platform of the Losanga: the compact is equipped with two electric motors of 130 or 218 HP and two battery packs made by LG of 40 or 60 kWh, for a range of up to 470 kilometers. As for the non-European brandsCorriere della Sera today on newsstands reminds us that the Honda HR-V is available in a hybrid-only version of 131 HP, while the KIA Sportage debuts with petrol or diesel mild hybrid engines and in the full-hybrid or plug-in versions, to which from LPG will also be added in the second half of the year.