There is no good news for electric car manufacturers and consequently for those who want to buy one. Since their arrival on the market, cars that can be recharged with electric current are usually among the most expensive in the range. And currently the situation is not improving, because raw materials are increasingly sought after.

According to reports Benchmarkminerals.com, the weighted average prices of lithium carbonate increased from $ 6,124 per ton (January 21, 2021) to $ 27,327 per ton (December 21) in China, where the ore is mined. The increase had been inexorable but still contained until August, with a more decisive surge in early autumn and precisely at the end of the year. Prices for other materials needed for battery construction, such as nickel and cobalt, have also risen. And also polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) pays for its scarcity, no less important for the automotive world since it is a compound used as a binder in the cathodes of lithium batteries.

The growth in electric vehicles could be responsible for more than 90% of lithium demand by 2030, according to Benchmark Minerals. There is a growing risk that commodity inflation could negatively impact the electric car and energy transition sector. BloombergNEF expects a 2% increase in battery pack prices this year: it means that the desired break-even point between the cost of electric and endothermic will not be reached around 2026, but only later.

Over eighty percent of the world’s raw lithium is mined in Australia, Chile and China, with the latter the absolute leader in material processing. We really talk about white gold, and it will be revolutionary, because it changes all the geopolitics we were used to with oil. And China, in fact, has a huge advantage over everyone else, including the United States. For this Biden is trying to run strong towards lithium and electric, while snubbing Tesla.