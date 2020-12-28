The new year is going to be special for Indian bike lovers. Buoyed by the increased demand for bikes amidst the Corona crisis, auto companies have been launching many new bikes since the beginning of 2021, including electric, cruisers. Many bikes coming to the Indian market have been spotted on the road during the road test, while some have been speculated to be launched. Let’s take a look at five popular bikes to be launched next year.

Hero AE 47

In the new year, Hero can launch its electric bike AE-47 in the Indian market. This bike can be launched in the month of January or February. India currently has only Revolt RV400 as an electric motorized. This bike will have a 3.5 kWh lithium battery, which will cover 160 km on a single charge. The maximum speed of this bike will be 85 km per hour.

Expected Price: Rs 1.25 lakh

TVS Zeppelin R

Next year, TVS Zeppelin is also one of the bikes that bike lovers will be waiting for. The company introduced this bike as a prototype at the 2018 Auto Expo. This will be TVS’s first cruiser motorcycle. It will have a 200 cc liquid clued motor which will make it powerful. It will be a hitech bike with LED lighting, bio’s speedometer and internet connectivity. The company can launch this bike in March, 2021.

Expected Price: Rs 1.15 Lakh

TVS Fiero 125

TVS has also trademarked the Fiero 125, another name for the upcoming motorcycle. Talking about the features of the upcoming Fiero 125 of TVS, it will have an air-cooled engine, which will be 125 cc. Its engine can generate 9.38 PS of power and 10.5 Nm of torque. The BS6 compliant TVS Fiero 125 will come with five gearboxes and will have drum brakes at the rear and disc brakes at the front.

Expected Price: 70 thousand rupees

Bajaj Pulsar RS 250

Bajaj can launch its popular bike Pulsar 250 with new features. It is believed that it will be the Pulsar RS 250, which will have the same styling as the RS 200, but will have the Dominar 250 engine. This bike will get ABS, LED headlight, Bluetooth connectivity and TFT display.

Expected Price: Rs 1.2 Lakh

Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser

Royal Infield’s Bullet (Classic 350) is quite popular in the country. Now the company is going to enter the cruiser segment to strengthen its grip. The company is going to launch the bike in the Indian market in the new year under the name of Royal Enfield 650 Cruiser. The bike has been designed by the company on the RE 650 twin platform. The new RE 650 cruiser is a reminder of the company’s KK concept, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2018, according to the photos revealed on this bike. The company may launch this bike in the first half next year.

Expected starting price: Rs 3.5 lakh