Electrification reaches up to the segment of supercar, after the announcement of the arrival of the first Electric Ferrari here is the one of the Lamborghini Full Electric. Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, presented the electrification strategy “Direction Cor Tauri”.

The new path will lead the Casa del Toro on the way to the decarbonization of its future models and of the Sant’Agata Bolognese site according to a approach holistic of its environmental sustainability strategy. Instead, as regards the dates the 2022 is thelast year in which you can buy a gasoline thermal Lambo, powered by the V12 engine.

Hybrid Lamborghini, the whole range

In 2023 all new Lamborghinis will be hybrid and by the end of 2024 the whole range will be electrified. In the course of 2022 the brand presents four new models, which usher in a new era. The first Lamborghini Full Electric instead it arrives beautiful second half of the decade. There Sian, produced in a limited series of 63 units, started the hybridization process.

Driving the transition is an epochal investment: beyond 1.5 billion euros allocated over four years, the largest investment in Lamborghini history.

By 2024, the entire Lamborghini range will be electrified

The Lamborghini electrification plan called Cor Tauri Direction is gradual and before the hybrid offensive involves the launch of a pair of special series with combustion engine V12. The first Lamborghini series hybrid model could be the restyling of the Urus SUV which could fit a plug-in hybrid drive rechargeable.

Lamborghini electric release date, characteristics

However, the utmost attention is paid to first electric Lamborghini in history, arriving after 2025. The Full Electric it will not be a pure super sports car but rather a more model usable in daily use.

The first electric Lamborghini arrives after 2025

It will take advantage of the EV technology developed by the Volkswagen Group and will probably adopt the J1 platform on which the Porsche Taycan And the Audi e-tron GT. From a technical point of view the electric Lamborghini could adopt 800 volt on-board electrical system and two or more engines, one on each axis.

“Lamborghini’s electrification plan is a change of course made necessary by a radically changed context, in which we want to make our contribution by continuing to reduce the environmental impact through concrete projects. – Stephan Winkelmann comments on the Cor Tauri plan – our answer is a plan with an integrated approach, from the products to the Sant’Agata Bolognese site, which will lead us towards a more sustainable future, but still faithful to our DNA.

Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini

Lamborghini has always been synonymous with the highest technological competence in the construction of engines with extraordinary performance: this will continue to be the absolute priority of our entire journey towards innovation.

Today’s promise, supported by the largest investment plan in the history of the brand, is proof of our deep dedication not only to our customers, but also to our fans, our people and their families, to the territory in where we were born, Emilia Romagna, Italy, Made in Italy. “

Lamborghini “Direction Cor Tauri”

Lamborghini “Direction Cor Tauri” VIDEO

