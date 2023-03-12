In the last decade the automotive industry has evolved profoundly, increasingly diversifying the offer. In addition to traditional combustion engine cars, there are now hybrid, electric and even hydrogen fuel-cell models on the market. In an ever-changing automotive world, power calculation procedures must also evolve accordingly, taking into consideration the characteristics of the various technologies. The SAE, Society of Automotive Engineers, proposes a new standard procedure to ensure a fair measurement of the power of each type of vehicle

The SAE standard

Is called J2908 and is the latest standard drafted by the Society of Automotive Engineers. SAE drafted the document with the aim of making it compatible with the already existing one ISO 20762. However, while the ISO standard is designed for thermal or hybrid cars, the J2908 also includes electric cars, hydrogen fuel cells and light commercial vehicles. SAE starts from the consideration that car architecture has become increasingly complicated with electrification, increasing the number of engines and transmissions on board. Therefore, while with internal combustion vehicles it was customary to measure the power of the engine on a ban basis, J2908 prescribes instead of evaluate the maximum power directly at the wheel. The resulting value is lower due to friction losses in the transmission, but the procedure ensures that the maximum power actually available is measured. In fact, the performance contemplated by the powertrain control strategies does not always correspond to the sum of the maximum powers of the individual engines. A valid consideration especially for complex hybrids of the split type.

The standard accurately describes the laboratory, vehicle, dynamometer and fuel conditions used in the tests. The power available is in fact strictly dependent on the conditions in which the electric motors and batteries are found, above all on the temperature. For this reason, the J2908 document prescribes standard procedures for vehicle pre-heating, the remaining state of charge of the battery (SoC, State of Charge) and the logics of the cooling system. Another crucial aspect is the post-processing of the collected data. This is because in electrified vehicles it is necessary to distinguish between the maximum power that can be sustained for short moments and that which can be supplied continuously without the risk of overheating. The J2908 therefore distinguishes between the “impulse powers”recorded for times of less than two seconds, and the “sustained powers” measured between 8 and 10 seconds. For example, for cars equipped with a “boost” function, it is possible to calculate the peak power, provided that the boost control is easily accessible by the driver and that the extra thrust is maintained for at least ten seconds.

In conclusion, the SAE J2908 standard is designed to communicate credible and fairly comparable power between different technologies, avoiding sensational data. At present, there is no obligation to comply with the new standard, which remains voluntary. Volkswagen however, it could be among the first houses to fully embrace it. Among the disclaimers that can be consulted on the official website on the sidelines of the electric ID.4 we read in fact: “Maximum horsepower calculated through peak performance of electric motors at peak battery power per SAE J2908”.