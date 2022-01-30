Switch from Motor Valley, in Emilia Romagna, the electric mobility revolution that is overwhelming our country. More and more commercial realities are born and develop in the land of motors par excellence and which focus on battery-powered vehicles, from two to four wheels: think of Reinova, Silk-FAW, Hpe, Bonfiglioli, Dell’Orto, Energica and many others. We are talking about companies that have decided to take up the gauntlet launched by the market: like it or not, the electric it is increasingly becoming a candidate to be the food of the future.

As recalled by today’s edition of Il Corriere della Sera, among the companies that have decided to deal full-time with e-mobility stands out Reinova. Born in Modena, the company deals with the development, validation and testing of components for electric cars, starting with batteries. The growth of this reality is under everyone’s eyes: born in the middle of last year, it aims for 12 million in turnover this year, going from 40 to 65 employees. Many Reinova customers, including the group Silk-FAW, the Sino-American company that will build its battery-powered hypercars right in the Motor Valley. Currently the company can count on about seventy employees, which will however become 300 by 2022 and then 450 by 2023, up to 1,000-1,500 when the plant goes into production.

E-mobility does not only include the direct production of electric vehicles, but also includes the construction of a series of components necessary to make them work. He knows something about it Hpe, founded in 2010 by engineer Piero Ferrari and who ten years later, in the midst of the pandemic crisis, decided to invest around 1 million euros to concentrate its business on electric motors. A winning bet in many ways: the 15 employees initially hired have now become 300, including 250 engineers, who design very high-performance engines for the likes of Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini and Aston Martin. Final comment on three other emerging realities in this sector, such as Bonfiglioli, Dell’Orto and Energica: the first focus on the electric in the field of logistics and earthmoving machinery, from concrete mixers to excavators; the second, initially focused on carburetors, today produces electric powertrains for motorcycles; the third has been dealing with the production of high-end electric motorcycles for years.