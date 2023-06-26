The Renaulution plandriven by Luca de MeoCEO of Groupe Renault, has opened up new ambitious prospects for the iconic French automaker Alpinewhich looks above all at the electrification of the sports brand.

Alpine electric cars only

After its relaunch in 2017 with the introduction of theA110 and reorganization as a Business Unit in 2021, Alpine has entered a phase of significant change. The arrival of new all-electric models from 2024 will enable the company to grow revenue and break even by 2026.

Alpine will be an electric-only brand

Starting in 2027, Alpine will embark on a phase of global expansion, supported by a range of models suitable for new markets, including United States.

Alpine electric cars, what are they?

Alpine, originally from the world of motor racing, is transforming itself into a 100% electric brand. The brand strategy is based on his “Dream Garage”, a selection of fully electric series models. First, the introduction of theA290an electric sports city car from segment B based on the CMFB-EV platform of Renault 5 And Renault 4, waiting for 2024.

Later, in 2025, a C-segment GT crossover produced at the Manufacture Alpine Dieppe Jean Rédélé in France. Finally, by the end of 2026, the new A110 it will also become fully electric.

The A290 will be the brand’s first electric Alpine

Alpine also announced the launch of two new vehicles in the D/E segmentsthus expanding its product range.

New Alpine A110 electric

There APP platform (Alpine Performance Platform), developed on the basis of the future electric A110, will be modular and adaptable in terms of length and width. The prototype A110 E-ternity it served as a test to develop the technologies of the future battery-powered A110.

This platform will also be used for creating new models, such as a convertible version of the A110 and the new one A310a 4-seater sports coupe.

The electric Alpine A110 arrives in 2026

In addition to the APP platform, Alpine is developing proprietary technologies for its sports models, including a internal combustion hydrogen engine and the ADM (Alpine Dynamic Module), an intelligent module that improves vehicle agility and performance through an advanced electronic architecture.

Ecosystem of Alpine technologies

Alpine intends to create a ecosystem collaborating with key partners to together redefine the future of sports cars. First, Groupe Renault will be a key partner, providing SDV (Software-Defined Vehicle) expertise across ampsa future player specializing in electric vehicles and software. Mobilize Financial Services will offer customized financial services to attract and retain customers.

Alpine electric car APP platform

Furthermore, in addition to its own network, Alpine will be able to count on the Groupe Renault’s international distribution network to expand globally. There will also be external partners such as Googlefor the development of connectivity services, e Verkorwhich will supply high-performance batteries manufactured in Dunkirk, France.

Photo Alpine showcar A290_β

ALPINE VIDEOS A290 BETA

Alpine show car A290_β VIDEO

