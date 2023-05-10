With the show car A290_β (A290 “beta”) the brand Alpine unveils the characteristics of the brand’s future electric car, the first of three models of the future “Dream Garage”. Born on the new CMF B EV platform, the basis of R5 Prototype and looks a lot like R5 Turbos of the pastbut compared to the historic car this one is motorised 100% electric. Even the name is not causal, with the letter to”, followed by three numbers. The “2” refers to segment B and the “90″ to the brand’s future “lifestyle” range. Finally, the letter “Beta” of the Greek alphabet refers to the intermediate stage of development, before the official launch of the series model. The Dream Garage Alpine electric will consist of a sports compacta GT crossovers and a car intended to replace theA110.

The Alpine A290_B was presented in a show-car version to the international press at Bristol at Brabazon Hangar where they built the Concorde. The frame is not the definitive one (CMF B EV) but it was all made in tubular.

The exterior design of the electric Alpine, the A290_β, heralds the lines of the future production model while the interiors, more in concept style, offer an unprecedented configuration three-seater. With i two electric motors at the front, the A290_β is a super sports car, also approved for the track by the Fédération Française du Sport Automobile (FFSA) and this suggests that a monobrand on the track with the electric Alpine.

Just like the concept car Alpenglowunveiled in 2022, we find the central driving position, as in the single seater. A290_β can accommodate two passengers positioned to the sides and slightly behind the driver. The steering wheel integrates the telemetrywith the pilot sitting centrally and being able to operate a hydraulic handbrake. Outside we find instead aerodynamic shapes and air intakes optimized for better cooling.

Electric Alpine, characteristics and dimensions

The Alpine A290_β show car is long 4.05 meterswide 1.85 meters and high 1.48 meters. The show-car designers have taken care of every detail to maximize performance aerodynamic performance and the sensations behind the wheel. At the front level, the bumper, in fact, is equipped with large vents to improve both aerodynamics and cooling. Also very thin mirrors help to increase the aerodynamic load. The flowing direction indicators, on the other hand, accentuate the agile and dynamic shape of the vehicle.

Alpine A290_β side view showing the racing roll-bara

In the lower lateral part and under the front headlights, other air intakes are carved which make the circulation of the air more fluid and once again recall the racing world. The car also winks at the world of gaming: The exposed battery fans are reminiscent of those of the mighty Gaming PCs.

The windscreen protrudes widely on the bonnet to accentuate the connection between the exterior and interior, clearly highlighting the central driving position. It also offers a unique view of the arrow-shaped dashboard, inspired by the nose of Formula 1. This unique architecture continues on the exterior with the rear view mirrors.

Alpine double “X” light signature

There luminous double “X” signature on the front of the A290_β directly heralds that of the production model. In a way, it draws its inspiration from headlights from the iconic A110 and historic racing cars. The rear lights are vertical like those of A470 for endurancewhile the central brake light extends into the interior crossing the rear window.

THE aluminum rims of Alpine A290_β faithfully reproduce those of the future production car. They feature an exclusive graphic cut and they use three colors: powder white, called Snow Alpes, the same as that of the bodywork; the classic high-gloss mineral black, which brings intensity to the underside of the vehicle; the blue of the rims to create iconic rims, specific to this car. At the center of the 20″ rims a square cut opens in the round shape of the wheel.

20″ alloy wheels and Michelin tyres

For this model, tires were specially developed in collaboration with Michelins 20″ while the final version should be equipped with 19″ wheels Michelin Pilot Sport S5. The equipment also includes i Brembo brakes high-performance, with four-piston calipers, like those fitted to the A110.

Racing cockpit in the electric Alpine

If the exterior of the Alpine A290_β show car heralds the production car, the interior design is much more concept-style and focuses on an innovative three-seater architecture. There arrow-shaped plank is inspired by the muzzle of Formula 1. The latter crosses the passenger compartment for the entire width, extending outwards with the rear-view mirrors. It then extends along the horizontal axis of the vehicle to the base of the bonnet, but also to the rear, where theaileron continues into the backbone of the frame. All driving functions are aligned along this axis.

Alpine A290_β show-car 3-seater cockpit

The interior is inspired by racing car, with a sporty and minimalist cockpit. The steering wheel, equipped with many functions taken from the world of motor racing, is a good example, such as the sports seats and seat belts. The steering wheel of the A290_β is directly inspired by that of the Alpine single-seaterthe LMP2 A470 and the F1A523.

The show car it has no screens in it, allowing the driver to concentrate solely on driving and racing. However, it can count on a very thin head-up displayat the level of the steering wheel, which displays information about the car, such as speed and battery charge level. The driver also has a helmet equipped with another display system that communicates information about the race in real time: any marshals’ flags, track conditions, information on other cars, etc.

Alpine A290_β show-car pilot seat cockpit

About the future production car the cockpit will be oriented towards the driverphysically, but also at the multimedia system level and related virtual interfaces, such as the telemetry system present on board and the Alpine animations.

Alpine electric Multilink suspension at the rear

From a technical point of view, to make the show car more efficient, the Alpine development teams have focused on technology Torque vectoring which allows you to separately control the torque transmitted to the individual wheels. The production car will also be equipped with a torque management system suitable for its design.

Another big surprise reserved for the new Alpine sports car is the presence of an unprecedented feature multilink rear end which guarantees the best compromise between dynamism and comfort.

Alpine A290_β show-car rear bumper

Alpine A290_β’s chassis was custom designed. At high speed, the car becomes very stable, with the shock absorbers, suspension springs and front and rear stabilizer bars having been optimized to create a Pleasant vehicle to driveon all types of roads. The production car will also be equipped with hydraulic suspensions which will allow you to better absorb shocks.

Alpine electric driving mode for the track

Various settings can be selected directly from the buttons on the steering wheel, to optimize the behavior of the show car in real time. L’ABS can be set to 11 positionswith different reactions depending on the adherence to the ground.

Three driving modes are also available for the track: wet, dry and full. These three strategies have been optimized and configured so that the car’s behavior can change according to the weather conditions.

Alpine A290_β show car front 3/4

On wet trackthe car will be able to count, in the mode weton much softer reactions and offer greater traction and stability. In the mode dry, the behavior of the vehicle is completely different, with more slip and aggressiveness at the wheel level. Finally, the mode full gives access, with the overtake buttonat the maximum power supplied by the electric motors.

When does the first electric Alpine arrive?

The first electric Alpine A290 could arrive in 2024immediately after the Electric Renault R5. On the market it will probably challenge theAbarth 500e and the Mini electric.

