Alfa Romeo’s future is already written: the Arese brand will become a fully electric brand and to do so it has begun a gradual electrification process of its range starting from Tonale, available for the first time with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. In 2024, the first fully electric model of the Alfa Romeo will also arrive, the highly anticipated B-SUV with the Italian car manufacturer of Stellantis which will continue in the coming years by electrifying even the sportiest models.

The Alfa Romeos of the future

Precisely in the year of the centenary of the Quadrifoglio Verde we have returned to talk about what the electric Alfa Romeos of the future will be like. Jean-Philippe Imparato gave some details on what we should expect, on the occasion of the dynamic debut of Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio at the Le Mans Classic 2023. “Our challenge will be to manage the best possible compromise between weight and handling. This is the focus on which we will concentrate our energies, in the sense that we will have to have a level of driveability on par with Alfa Romeo. And the engineer Bagnasco, together with his team, is working hard on this ” explained the Alfa Romeo’s number one in an interview with Quattroruote.

The sound of the Quadrifoglio

Imparato then also addressed the theme of the sound of the Quadrifoglios of the future, speaking of how driving pleasure will always be the protagonist, as well as the passion that moves Alfa enthusiasts: “Of course, there will be no compromises on this. The one thing we’re working a lot on, and haven’t made all the decisions on yet, is the fundamental choice regarding electric noise. If I have to have my say, I say no: we want the sound of silence, ok, let’s go, let’s put the money on the guide and not on this bullshit. Perhaps we will be forced to do something about this issue, but that is not my intention now”

Autonomous driving also on Alfa Romeo

Advanced autonomous driving systems will also arrive on the electric Alfa Romeos, with the implementation of technologies that could already reach level 3. A choice that seems to clash with the sense of involvement that one has at the wheel of a Alfa model but which nevertheless seems to be coherent with the brand’s expansion strategies, as underlined by Imparato himself: “Everyone is asking for these systems, especially at the “b2b” level, in certain driving situations. They are certainly not all petrolheads, and for me this is very important for the development of the brand abroad, especially in markets such as the American one.”