Alfa Romeo is very active in the food segment B-SUV; after the debut of Tonalas well as first Alfa hybrid modelis finalizing the launch of a new B-SUV with electric motor. It represents the first Biscione model under the leadership of the group Stellantis and the first 100% electric, scheduled to arrive in the first half of 2024. It won’t be called Brennerand Alfa Romeo launches a online survey addressed to the Alfisti to decide the name.

Alfa Romeo B-SUV, preview, what it will be like

The first images of the long-awaited electric Alfa Romeo have leaked on Instagram and provide a preview of the B-SUV design. Unlike larger Alfa Romeo SUVs, this model does not appear to be a simple scaled-down version, measuring approximately 4.2 meters.

The first image of the Alfa Romeo B-SUV, internally called project 966

The new front features the Biscione symbol in format three-dimensional and a reinterpretation of the classic trilobe typical of Alfa.

LED headlights are thin and divided on two levels. The light signature is created by the daytime running lights on three stripes upper ones and a lower one, although it may not be definitive, given that it is a concept. Furthermore, the license plate appears to be positioned centrally.

As could be behind the new Alfa Romeo B-SUV

The side has a linear design with traditional handles on the front doors and “hidden” handles in the upper window trim, recalling elements of some past Alfa Romeo models.

Engine, battery and range of the electric Alfa Romeo

The new Alfa Romeo B-SUV is the first electric model of the history of the Biscione. The merger that created Stellantis opened up new technological opportunities, with Alfa Romeo able to take advantage of the E-CMP multi-energy platform of the former Groupe PSA, shared with Jeep Avenger, Fiat 600, DS 3 E-Tense, Peugeot e-2008 And Opel Mokka.

The new Alfa Romeo was born on the technical basis of the Fiat 600 and Jeep Avenger

Similar to the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600, the vehicle could boast an electric motor from 156 HP and 260 Nmpowered by a 54 kWh lithium battery which operates at 400 Volts. It will probably also have a thermal unit 1.2 hybrid with 136 HP with e-Dct 6 o dual clutch automatic transmission 1.2 liter turbo petrol with a power of 100 HP. From the photo it is also clear that it will benefit from an architecture 4×4 full electric.

What is the name of the electric Alfa Romeo, when it arrives

The official name of the new Alfa Romeo model has not yet been defined, and the brand has involved brand enthusiasts via official social channels to make a decision. Currently, Alfa Romeo’s future B-SUV is identified by the number project 966 and he will not be called Brenner.

Alfa Romeo asks Alfisti to decide the name of its first electric car in history

While waiting for an official name, the Alfa Romeo team has temporarily assigned the name “Kid” which in English means “child” to indicate the next Alfa Romeo vehicle. Among the certain things is that it will be produced, just like its “sisters” Avenger and 600e, in the Tychyin Poland.

The arrival of the first electric Alfa Romeo in history is expected in the early months of 2024. The price will exceed 40,000 euros, with the possible thermal version which will cost less. For further official news we will have to wait, stay tuned to NewsAuto.it.

