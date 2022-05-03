Maintain the most important and characteristic elements of the Giorgio platform to make theAlfa Romeo electric as close as possible to the driving dynamics appreciated by customers on current endothermic models. The car manufacturer from Biscione works to facilitate the transition towards sustainable mobility and in view of 2027, the year in which all the cars in the range will be electrifiedthe Arese brand is ready to integrate its most important architecture within the platform on which the brand’s EVs will be born.

We will therefore work to maintain dynamics and involvement behind the wheel peculiar to Alfa Romeo models, borrowing some suspension and steering components from the current Giorgio architecture, exploiting the great flexibility that the technologies of the Stellantis group will be able to offer, especially to brands such as Alfa Romeo. The engineers of the Arese car manufacturer have in fact made it clear that the platform used by future Alfa’s will enjoy high flexibility also in terms of chassis, fully exploiting all the current potential and know-how developed over the years. In fact, the Giorgio platform has never been fully used: of the 15 models planned, only 4 were born (including the Jeep Grand Cherokee) and given past investments, it is easy for the group to want to maximize the yield of the economic effort made by also integrating in the STLA Large those components that make Alfa Romeos so unique.

A vision shared by Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO of the Biscione. The number one of the Italian brand underlined how all future models will be developed on the Balocco track and that Alfa brand cars will enjoy a high technological level thanks to the software evolution carried out within Stellantis, in addition to the safety and driving assistance systems that the company led by Carlos Tavares is developing in tandem with BMW. Beyond the mechanics, the future Alfa Romeos will continue to boast a distinctive design: “The typology and the elements to be defined are clear. We must make bold choices – learned learned – the Alfa must be different, it must be very distinct in the lights, in the wheels, in the steering wheel and in the instrument panel ”.