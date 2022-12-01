In the future of mobility theelectrification will also cover the airplane transport. In this regard the giant Airbus has signed a collaboration agreement with Renault to acquire the technologies to be used in the development of future hybrid-electric aircraft.

Airbus electric aircraft

Aviation glue intends to develop hybrid-electric aircraft and has entered into a research and development agreement with the Renault group. Airbus thus intends to leverage the French brand’s experience in the electric vehicle sector and launch the next generation of electric-hybrid aircraft by 2030.

Airbus signs an agreement with Renault to develop technologies for future hybrid-electric aircraft

As part of this partnership, the engineering teams of Airbus and Groupe Renault will join forces to advance technologies related to the energy storagewhich is still one of the main obstacles to the range of electric vehicles.

Solid-state batteries and recycling

The collaboration is aimed at developing the batteries of the future, for use in aviation and in cars. The research teams will focus on technologies related to optimization of the energy management and to battery weight reduction and will allow to study the best options for double the energy density of batteries by 2030, moving from current cell chemistry (advanced lithium-ion) to fully allo solid state.

The agreement also includes research projects on future solid-state batteries

The collaboration will also focus on the complete life cycle of future batteries, from production to recyclabilityto prepare for the industrialization of these future battery models while assessing the environmental impact throughout the life cycle.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 All the news of the Renault brand

👉 ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electric car columns on the highway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK