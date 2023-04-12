The Abarth sports cars they can be recognized from afar by their typical sound of Record Monza exhaust. This distinctive rhombus is also reproduced on the 500 electric through an artificial sound generator. On the new 500e there is an exclusive Sound System developed by a team of Sound Designers with Sound Design Studio. The specific sound, its development and integration were made at the Italian department nvh extension (Noise Vibration and Harshness) Of Stellantisthe same entity that validated the sound of the historic Abarth exhaust system, the Record Monza.

Sound Abarth 500e electric

The sound of the electric Abarth 500e is artificially reproduced through a external speaker positioned where there is usually the exhaust terminal.

The development of a rumble very faithful to that of the thermal Abarth required continuous work of approx. 6 months while the project lasted a total of two years. More than 6,000 hours analyzing and creating the perfect sound for each stage of the driving experience with a team of several people involved in the project.

Electric Abarth 500e with sound faithful to that of the thermal Abarth

The Technical Director followed the management phase of the project and the coordination of the various stakeholders. In addition, NVH specialists have worked on improving the sound, focusing on both the creative and the technological part of the sound creation processfollowing the different phases, from the development of the software to the creation of the sound itself.

How the artificial roar of an Abarth engine is born

How is the artificial roar of an Abarth engine born? Part of the tests and sound studies to create a perfect sound to equip the electric Abarth were carried out in one semi-anechoic chambera room specially designed to be isolated from its surroundings in order to make accurate and reliable noise measurements.

Thanks to the reflective floor, it is possible to recreate a acoustically reflective surface, like a road. Specific characteristics make the semi-anechoic chamber perfectly silent, thus allowing the sound engineers to discriminate noise from the whole environment.

The Abarth sound was created by the Italian NVH (Noise Vibration and Harshness) department of Stellantis

To obtain a perfect performance and as close as possible to the original one, the current sound of the Abarth petrol engine it was recorded during all the different phases of the driving experience: acceleration, deceleration, braking, fast cornering and much more.

Specifications were also made sound calibrations. The recordings were then carefully analyzed using dedicated technical tools and processes to extract all the distinctive frequencies of Abarth, which make up its DNA, in order to create a new sound in a virtual matrix enriched by additional tones.

Sound engineers at work creating the Abarth sound

The Matrix has been tested offline in the studio and on the static car through various iterations and setups to get the perfect blend of output. In particular, thanks to the software, the matrix adapts the various sound components to obtain the best sound for the driver. Additional sounds have been layered onto the matrix to blend the historic Abarth sound with the futuristic feeling found on the new Abarth 500e.

Abarth Sound Generator

An important point was carefully balancing the sound generator to provide the driver with the right sound even at high speedsrespecting the homologation constraints for noise pollution and guaranteeing a realistic sound.

Indeed, the intensity of the Sound Generator System is directly proportional to driving speed of the car, and the sound is effectively processed differently through therear speaker external.

Sound Generator is directly proportional to driving speed

It ranges fromIDLEwhere the engine is idling and the sound generator replicates the sound of the Record Monza exhaust at idle, at SIGNATURE, which vary according to speed, maintaining the typical timbre of internal combustion engine Abarths.

Electric Abarth 500e photo

Electric Abarth 500e video

VIDEO Abarth 500e electric technical characteristics

