Arrive at first Abarth electric car of history. There 500e of Scorpio comes from Electric Fiat 500 of which it retains the dimensions and some characteristics such as the 42 kWh battery. Very different though power of the electric motor that delivers on the Abarth 155 HP and 235 Nmthat is 37 HP and 15 Nm more than the Fiat 500. In terms of performance, the electric Abarth 500e shoots from 0 to 100 km/h from standstill in 7 seconds net and it’s faster than the 695 petrol by over 1 second on the fast mix of the Balocco track.

Electric Abarth 500e characteristics

The new Abarth 500e is equipped with a battery of 42 kWh inherited from the electric Fiat 500, coupled to a powerful electric motorfor a total of 113.7kW/155hp. When driving, three performance-focused driving modes are available: Tourism, Scorpion Street and Scorpion Track.

Electric Abarth 500e

The mode Tourism allows for smoother acceleration and a lower power from 136 hp (100 kW) instead of 155 hp (113 kW) e 220Nm of torque instead of 235 Nm.

The mode Scorpion Street offers maximum performance, maximizing the regenerative braking. Furthermore, in Turismo or Scorpion mode, thanks to the function of one-pedal drivingjust one pedal is enough for maximum performance.

Abarth 500e electric rear 3/4

The car decelerates each time you lift your foot and recovers kinetic energy, which is then converted into electricity to recharge the battery. Finally, the mode Scorpion track is designed for maximum performance.

Abarth 500e electric performance

The new Abarth 500e – assure the top management of the Scorpion brand – is one real Abarth also in terms of performance. In fact, thanks to its electrical architecture and better weight distribution, a best couple and on a wider wheelbase, the new Abarth 500e it’s much faster and ensures good performance.

Electric Abarth 500e on the Mirafiori circuit in Turin

It is even faster than 1 second in urban shooting compared to 695which means 50% faster acceleration from 20 to 40 km/h than its petrol rival.

On hairpin bends from 40 to 60 km/h it reaches the desired speed in just about 1.5 secondson paper much faster than the petrol version, which lags behind by 15 meters. It beats the 695 by a second even on the track of “Misto Alfa Handling Track” by Balocco. On a short and slow track like the Piedmontese one, in fact, its characteristics make the difference.

Test video of the Fiat 500e, on which the first electric Abarth in history was born

In fact, among the advantages of electric we have the greater responsivenessthe longer wheelbase, the better road holding, thanks to the widening of the track, and the better balance between the axles.

Abarth 500e electric recharge

For recharging, the new Abarth 500e supports the fast charge with direct current up to 85 kWwhich allows in 5 minutes to charge the battery to travel approx 40km. 80% of the charge, on the other hand, is reached in 35 minutes.

Abarth 500e electric infotainment display info range

At home, the car can also be charged at home with alternating current by installing one easyWallbox “Plug&Play”, which is simply fixed to the wall, near a socket. Thanks to the Bluetooth connection and the app “MyEasyWallbox” it is possible to configure the easyWallbox and monitor its operating parameters.

Abarth 500e electric sound petrol engine

The electric Abarth can be equipped with the sound generatorthat reproduces the sound of a petrol Abarth engine. The Sound Generator is offered as an alternative to the standard sound of theAVASwhich recalls the sound of a petrol engine, therefore different from the rustling standardized with the guitar strum.

The exhaust is missing but the Sound Generator reproduces the rumble of a petrol Abarth 695

Also with the Sound Generator the Key On-Off system plays the sound of a guitar inside the passenger compartment each time the car is switched on or off. The Sound Generator can be on or off as desired when the car is stationary.

Abarth 500e electric as it is outside

Also from an aesthetic point of view it is similar to the electric Fiat 500. First of all it brings to the debut the new Abarth logo and features several aggressive elements, such as the new sports front bumper dedicated and the side skirtsthe DAM inserts and rear diffuser in cool white, i alloy wheels dedicated and the new rear view mirror caps in titanium grey.

Abarth 500e electric front

The sportiness of the car is also enhanced by the full LED headlights with new Abarth signaturefrom front and rear disc brakes, from new Abarth lettering front and rear in dark titanium gray, from new logo electrified side of the Scorpion, from fixed glass roof and come on tinted rear windows.

Electric Abarth 500e passenger compartment, what’s it like inside?

Inside the passenger compartment compared to the electric 500 in the Abarth it dominates the dark environment of the pillars and the ceiling to the new band Poison Blue for folding down the front seats. In the center of the belly we find the Uconnect Radio Touchscreen 10.25″ display with integrated navigation system and the brand new Performance Pages, a high-tech display with Abarth graphics.

Electric Abarth 500e sports seats passenger compartment

The new 7″ fully digital instrument panel provides all the information you need, from speed to range, from the current driving mode to battery status. Infotainment is also the compatible way wireless with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Abarth 500e Scorpionissima

The launch version 500e Scorpionissima, full optional and produced in the sun, is available for its debut 1949 unitsa number that pays homage to date of birth of the brand. The 500e Scorpionissima is equipped out with 18″ Titanium Gray diamond-finished alloy wheelswhile inside with the steel sports pedalsthe footrest with engraved logo, a new ring for the titanium gray dashboard and the steel sill plates with raised Abarth lettering.

Electric Abarth 500e in Acid Green Scorpionissima livery

The Abarth 500e Scorpionissima is available with bodywork livery Acid Green or Poison Blue. Inside, the sports seats stand out scorpion in relief in Alcantarathe integrated headrest with one laser engraved acid green scorpion on the Alcantara and the sporty double stitching. Alcantara is also present on the fascia of the dashboard, which matches the inserts of the three-spoke sports steering wheel and sports seats.

ADAS and technology on the electric Abarth

As far as on-board comfort and technology are concerned, the electric Abarth 500e is equipped with twilight and rain sensors, the key keyless and keyless go, automatic climate control, automatic high beam headlights, electro-chromic interior rear view mirror and wireless charger. Also we have the sensor system 360° parking with drone view and the ultra high definition rear view camera. Finally, the plant is also included JBL premium sound.

Electric Abarth 500e navigator digital dashboard display

There ADAS equipment instead it includes the following driving assistance systems: Traffic Sign Information, Autonomous Emergency Brake with pedestrian and cyclist recognition, Intelligent Speed ​​Assistant, Lane Keeping Assist, Drowsy Driver Detection, Attention assist, Cruise control, Blind Spot warning and Emergency call.

Electric Abarth 500e price

The price of the electric Abarth 500e is 43,000 euroswhich refers to the cost of the launch version Scorpio already available in presale online.

Electric Abarth 500e photo

You may also be interested in this content

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK