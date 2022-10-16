





“Zona Eleitoral” is a column of notes about this year’s general elections, produced by Reuters journalists in Brazil

Oct 16 (Reuters) – In the first direct clash between Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of the second round, senator-elect Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR) is a guest who draws attention behind the scenes of the debate which takes place in São Paulo at the Band studios, part of the pool that promotes the meeting this Sunday.

Former Lava Jato judge who sentenced Lula to prison – in actions that were later annulled by the Courts –, Moro is part of Bolsonaro’s entourage. The former magistrate who was considered partial by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) recently reconciled with the president, after leaving the role of Minister of Justice in the current government, accusing the representative of interference in the Federal Police.

IN THE “MEDIA TRAINING” TEST, LULA STANDS OUT

The format of the presidential debate allows for long clashes between Lula and Bolsonaro, a fire test for the training of candidates, the so-called “media training”. PT jumps ahead in the matter, taking a step forward to look at the camera and give a speech. He managed to deliver a long monologue of criticism about Bolsonaro’s conduct during the pandemic.

(Reporting by Leonardo Benassatto, Flávia Marreiro, Ricardo Brito, Lisandra Paraguassu)







