





(Reuters) – Instagram branded a post about the elections made by player Neymar on the social network as false information, and cited checks made by Reuters Fact Check Brasil and Aos Fatos to support the decision.

Neymar reposted a video by evangelical pastor André Valadão in which the religious leader misleadingly claims to have been forced by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to retract the former president and candidate for the Planalto Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on social media.

In fact, the TSE only subpoenaed the pastor to present his defense in a right-of-response request made by the Lula campaign, a standard procedure in court proceedings, according to Reuters Fact Check Brasil.

Reuters Fact Check Brasil has a WhatsApp channel for sending messages with suspicious information, which can be checked by the agency’s journalists. All verified information is available on the internet.

LIVE DISPUTE

After the president and reelection candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL) broke the audience record in a live on the internet, by attracting an audience of more than 1.7 million simultaneous viewers in an interview with podcadt Inteligência Ltda. on Thursday, former president Lula will do a live this Friday with federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG), who has a legion of followers on social media.

Last week, Lula had set the record for audience in lives by attracting more than 1 million simultaneous viewers in an interview with Flow Podcast, surpassing precisely Bolsonaro’s interview on the same channel, which had registered an audience of 550 thousand people watching at the same time.

“A lot is yet to come! Votes will be won and records will be broken!” Janones said in a Twitter post.







