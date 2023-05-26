The municipal elections in La Unión will be historic. The Corporation will elect 21 councilors, four more than up to now, due to the increase in population. In accordance with electoral regulations, by exceeding 20,000 inhabitants, the City Council goes up one step in its representativeness. But it will not only be a novel election for that reason. Since the first local elections in 1979, seven formations had never formalized candidacies. PSOE, PP, Ciudadanos, Vox, Podemos-IU-AV, Defiende La Unión (recently created municipalist party) and MC (the localist formation originally from Cartagena) will fight to reach the mayoralty or be influential in the government that is formed.

In principle, the absolute majority achieved by the PSOE in the 2019 elections, with Mayor Pedro López Milán at the helm, and the achievements of a management without major shocks during these years –except for the pandemic– reassure the Socialists relatively. But the irruption of a partially renewed candidacy and with young people in the PP, led by the lawyer Joaquín Zapata, and the concurrence of so many formations for an unprecedented cast of 21 councilors in the City Council – the fluctuating results of the Ley D’hont based on these variables plus the abstention rate, make the electoral panorama of La Unión at the closing of the schools on May 28 uncertain. Hypothetically, a residual vote for three or four of the parties, below 5%, would favor the formation that obtains the most votes, because those would not enter into the distribution of seats. But that is part of fuzzy logic.

Economy



La Unión is one of the municipalities in the Region of Murcia with the greatest purchasing power. According to data from the Ministry of Finance, the average gross income per taxpayer, in 2020, was around 22,000 euros. In addition, the municipal debt, which in 2013 amounted to thirteen million euros, fell to just over five million at the end of the 2022 financial year, as explained by the municipal government team.

Unemployment



The unemployment figures remained around 1,600 people during the year 2023, according to data from the Regional Employment and Training Service (SEF). In this way, the unemployment rate was reduced compared to 2022 in about 200 residents.

Holidays and traditions



The Cante de las Minas continues to be the flagship of the cultural proposal offered by the municipality. In addition, the La Unión Musical Group continues to grow in terms of offer and quality, and is already one of the most famous in the Region of Murcia.

For this reason, according to Pedro López Milán, the PSOE in this campaign explains to the people “the efforts to move the municipality forward and what it wants to do that has not been possible now.” It should not be forgotten that the Consistory, since 2015, has been immersed in a plan to rebalance the local Treasury that allows it little room for manoeuvre. In spite of everything, the inauguration of the Mining Museum, after many years of waiting, is the great management product that the local government exhibits.

For its part, the PP aspires to recover the mayoralty lost in 2015. The formation chaired in La Unión by Senator Francisco Bernabé has given the alternative to Joaquín Zapata, a young promise of the popular, who is already held in high esteem by the leadership region for his training and political capacity. If he were mayor, he would be the second youngest in the recent history of the municipality, at 30 years old. Zapata believes that the PSOE government is a hindrance that “does not allow the municipality to move forward.”

Pedro Lopez Milan. Mayor

He became mayor in June 2015, achieving an absolute majority.

1. Mining Museum.

After years of ongoing delays, this facility opened to the public earlier this year and has become a big draw.

2. Resurfacing of streets.

A plan is pending to fine-tune the roads of different streets of the municipality that are in very poor condition.

3. Civil Protection.

The Union continues to need the provision of a stable and professionalized service, as occurs in other municipalities.

Although Zapata has put the mayor under close scrutiny during this legislature, Defiende La Unión and MC have not been far behind since they burst onto the local scene. The first, with Daniel Cano as a candidate for mayor, were born in 2020, as a result of a neighborhood sentiment against “negligence” in the municipality. MC presented his candidacy in La Unión a few months ago “to reaffirm the growth of the Cartagena formation, given the obvious social, historical and economic ties; and the proximity of both municipalities, “says the head of the list Marisol García. In the Podemos-IU Verdes-Alianza Verde coalition, José Pérez Jurado, the historic leader of the Portmán Neighborhood League, is in charge. Ciudadanos proposes Julio Céspedes as the head of the list to reach the mayoralty, while Vox bets on a well-known neighbor in the city, Isa Egea.

The great neighborhood demand



The oil crisis and the exhaustion of the lead and zinc veins in the Sierra Minera put an end to extractive work in 1991. Before, in 1988, Peñarroya had sold the property of a large part of the sierra – about 11 km2 – to the promoter Portmán Golf, which for years tried unsuccessfully to get the Autonomous Community and the City Council to allow some hectares near the Portmán beach to be reclassified to build a tourist and residential complex. And since then, the municipality continues to wait for that long-awaited change in the productive structure to mitigate the havoc that unemployment caused in Union society for years.

Since it presented its first urban proposal to the regional government of Carlos Collado (PSOE) and the Union City Council (commanded by the mayor Salvador Alcaraz, also from the PSOE), Portmán Golf has always said that it is prone to their “collaboration” to regenerate the bay of Portmán , that space of several square kilometers of sea that was filled with mining waste thrown directly into the Mediterranean between 1957 and 1990. But the truth is that, over the years, the recovery of the bay has given rise to dozens and dozens of ideas and negotiations between the administrations and the company itself, without any of it having come to fruition. And it escapes no one that without regeneration there will never be a tourism project in its surroundings.

