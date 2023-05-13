Extremadura is torn on May 28 between the ambition to engage, in a head position, in the revolution of the energy transition and the weariness of poor infrastructure. On the one hand, its conversion into a technological hub that would make it the only region in Europe in which all the necessary components for electric vehicles are manufactured: from lithium batteries to supercapacitors and superconductors. On the other, the periodic breakdowns in the medium-distance railway connections and other examples of the isolation it suffers, such as the 20-meter-diameter sinkhole, still unresolved, that the Efraín storm opened in December on the N-523. A highway that, in the absence of the highway so often claimed that Juan Carlos Rodríguez Ibarra announced in 2006, connects the cities of Cáceres and Badajoz.

“We are going to go from being a land of emigrants to another of immigrants. Never in our lives have we had the opportunity that we are going to have! We have to go out and eat the world because we can eat it, but we need to believe it”, the regional president, Guillermo Fernández Vara (PSOE), affirms as a mantra at each rally, before an audience, the oldest, disbelieving . In his memory, the exodus of more than 600,000 Extremadurans between the sixties and eighties of the 20th century, to other parts of Spain in search of work, is very present. History weighs heavily, but the socialist baron is convinced that he can turn Extremadura into an international industrial benchmark in record time. A radical change in mentality for the third autonomous community with the lowest GDP per capita in 2021 —until then it was the last—, with 19,072 euros per inhabitant, only ahead of Andalusia (18,906) and the Canary Islands (18,990), according to the INE. The national average is 25,498 euros.

Faced with the deployment of industrial projects, the PP, which in more than 40 years of democracy has only governed the community during one legislature (2011-2015), has turned the promises broken by the central Executive into one of its leitmotiv against Fernandez Vara. Although Mariano Rajoy also failed to comply: “I am going to bring the AVE to Extremadura. Do not have the slightest doubt ”, he even said at a rally in 2008, when he was still in the opposition. Not only did the AVE not arrive —neither with the PP nor with the PSOE— but the conventional railway network suffers from structural problems that often turn the journeys between the community and the rest of Spain into a nightmare of breakdowns and delays. Along with this, denounce the popular ones, highway projects such as the Levante (A-43) are parked, to connect Mérida with Valencia through the radial highway A-3 or the one that was going to link Badajoz with Granada (A- 81), or the demolition of the Valdecaballeros dam is planned, although this last project has just been parked by the central government after protests by the Junta.

The strategy of the PP candidate in these elections, María Guardiola, is clear: link Fernández Vara, the only regional president who is a member of the PSOE federal leadership, with Pedro Sánchez. The regional leader counteracts this discourse by recalling that around 400,000 Extremadurans —out of a population of one million inhabitants— have benefited from the social measures of the Government of Spain: 236,000 retirees with the pension reform, almost 100,000 due to the increase in wages minimum and 53,000 for the minimum vital income.

The Junta de Extremadura is not one of the left-wing regional executives at risk, according to the surveys, but sources from the PSOE leadership do recognize the possibility that Vara will not revalidate the absolute majority. In 2019 it was possible because Vox, with a support of 4.7%, did not enter Parliament by a few thousand votes. The objective of the socialists now is to outnumber the right in seats to govern alone and not depend on United We Can.

While the opposition bases its strategy on wearing down Fernández Vara by focusing on the alignment of the Junta with La Moncloa, the PSOE spurs the attraction of leading industries. Fernández Vara insists in his rallies that “the two previous industrial revolutions passed by” in Extremadura, but he assures that in the next four years the region will need 35,000 workers, of which 20,000 will be qualified jobs that will require Vocational Training —the Board has approved a FP plan endowed with 811 million— or university degrees. The unemployment rate in the first quarter of the year was 19.5%, six points above the Spanish rate (13.26%). The number of unemployed stood at 80,500 people in April, compared to 94,000 in the May 2019 elections and 115,000 at the worst of the pandemic. Youth unemployment in the first three months of 2023 was 47%, well above the national average (30%).

The figures surrounding the “industrial revolution” that Fernández Vara claims are overwhelming. Extremadura has created six million square meters of industrial land to house companies and wants to provide another five million in the next legislature. The total value of future industrial projects is 20,000 million euros —similar to the regional GDP—, among which stand out the gigafactory of batteries in Navalmoral de la Mata, the synthetic diamond factory in Trujillo or the cell factory in Badajoz, the cathode industry in Cañaveral and the mining operations of Cañaveral and Aguablanca. “The foundations have been laid so that companies can come to the region, but we demand that they not only come to generate wealth, but also have an impact on people’s working conditions,” says Encarna Chacón, general secretary of CC OO in Extremadura. The Board has approved a decree by which it is forced that each gram of lithium that is extracted from the mines of the region must first be transformed there to generate employment and wealth.

Sign of the Global Project of the Southwest European Logistics Platform in Badajoz. Roberto Palomo

This technological bet, however, has its reverse: “We are concerned about the possible contamination of some aquifer by lithium mines. We do not trust the mining companies: they end up leaving and leaving you the sludge deposits, it is their modus operandi all over the world,” warns Julio César Pintos, from Ecologistas en Acción. The Board replies by showing off its commitment to renewable energy and noting that the community is the leader in the production of photovoltaic energy, with 27% of that generated in all of Spain.

The employers make a good balance of these four years. “Having an absolute majority has given political stability. We are non-partisan, but it has been lucky for Extremadura. To this we must add that Fernández Vara has believed in and has opted for social dialogue. During the pandemic I met with the entire Governing Council every week and that is something to take into account ”, highlights Francisco Javier Peinado, general secretary of the Extremadura Regional Business Confederation. The representative of the businessmen demands, however, more profound changes at a time of transformation of the productive model. In 2020, industry represented 13.3% of Extremadura’s GDP (below the national 16%) and agriculture (7.2%) doubled the average for Spain.

The unrest in the countryside with the Sánchez government’s animal welfare law has been, for some time, one of the main threats that Fernández Vara has had to overcome. Different sources from the Executive and the PSOE agree that he was the one who managed behind the scenes to exclude hunting dogs and dogs used in livestock care from that rule. “If it had not been like that, the PSOE would have automatically lost the Junta de Extremadura and other communities such as Castilla-La Mancha and Aragón,” say sources from the party’s federal leadership.

“The hunting sector in Extremadura is not going to decide its vote for hunting. Hunting is not going to detract from the Government of Fernández Vara. On the contrary, it can add to it”, explains José María Gallardo, president of the regional hunting federation, which has between 70,000 and 80,000 federated members and more than 100,000 registered. That is, 10% of Extremadura, a huge and highly mobilized voter pool. Gallardo differentiates the “animalist law” of the central government from the “very positive” policies in Extremadura. A year ago, the Board declared the monterías and rehalas Assets of Cultural Interest (BIC), with the category of Intangible Cultural Heritage in recognition of a tradition that constitutes an “identity value” in the region. It was not the only wink. The entity headed by Gallardo was awarded the Extremadura Medal, the highest recognition granted by the region.

Mass demonstration for a quality train in Extremadura in Madrid, at the end of 2017. Roberto Palomo

The great Achilles heel of the socialists is the train. The Ministry of Transport argues that investments in the Extremadura railway network since 2018 have doubled, close to 200 million between 2019 and 2021. In the case of the conventional network, they have multiplied by ten. And they point out that, while the PP government invested nine million in four years, Sánchez has invested 71 million. In the coming weeks, the high-speed route of Extremadura will be fully electrified, in which 1,700 million have been invested in recent years to build 150 kilometers of track. But the connection with Madrid has no date on the horizon: the 200 kilometers between the capital and Oropesa, on the border between Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura, are in the informative study phase.