Friday, June 9, 2023, 01:58



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The PDeCat National Council approved this Thursday by an absolute majority the decision to stand in the general elections on July 23. But the novelty is that it has done so by announcing that it will do so under the name of ‘Espai CiU’ (CiU Space), in a clear nod to the political formation founded by Jordi Pujol in 1978 with the merger of CDC and UDC. This brand was registered by one of its deputies and organization secretary, Genís Boadella, together with other leaders last October, after the departure of Junts from the Catalan regional government.

The Catalan formation, as announced in a statement, intends with this to vindicate “the legacy” of the old Convergència i Unió to add political efforts for the 23-J event. The party chaired by David Bonvehí maintains that it wants to be a space for political representation that defends the interests of Catalonia »from political centrality and far from blockades and sterile symbolism«.

“The general elections become an opportunity to visualize the need to emerge a political space committed to the defense of self-government and the defense of personal and national rights and freedoms,” defended the PDeCat Organization Secretary, Genís Boadella, according to reports Europa Press.

Now, the party will begin the preparation of its electoral lists to which it hopes to give the final approval within a period of ten days. To this end, the National Council on June 18 will validate the final candidacy that will be proposed by the leadership of the formation heir to Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya