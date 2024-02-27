In less than a day, the electoral climate in Maravatío, Michoacán has become even more gloomy with the shooting of the candidate of the National Action Party (PAN) to the municipal presidency, Armando Pérez Luna.

According to information published by the agency news RED 113 MICHOACÁNThe crime occurred on the night of Monday the 26th on Jesús Romero Flores del Infonavit Street, after the candidate was allegedly intercepted by armed individuals aboard a motorcycle.

The crime scene was quickly secured by Public Security authorities, while police personnel State Attorney General's Office was deployed to carry out the corresponding investigations in search of clarifying this new act of barbarism.

This tragic event occurs just a few hours after the murder of the Morena pre-candidate for the mayor, Miguel Ángel Reyes Zavalawhose body was found lifeless in his car near the Rancho La Huerta subdivision.

According to reports, Reyes Zabala would have been intercepted by armed individuals when he was in his vehicle on Cereza Street in the aforementioned sector, where he was shot and killed almost immediately.

With these events, there are two candidates murdered in less than 24 hours, in an event that turns Maravatío's electoral panorama red in 2024.