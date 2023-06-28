Entrance to the Mansilla de las Mulas Penitentiary Center (León), in a file image. J. Casares. (EFE)

The general elections on July 23 are also held for the inmates, although the ballot boxes do not enter the prisons. The three administrations that manage the Spanish prisons -the Ministry of the Interior and the Departments of Justice of the Catalan and Basque governments- have implemented measures to encourage the participation of inmates, through voting by post, and in this way reduce the high percentages of abstentionism registered up to now among the prisoners. Among these measures, there are “informative sessions” to explain how to do it and clear up doubts.

In the general elections of April 2019, the last in which there are statistical data from all Spanish prisons, 5,229 inmates asked to vote by mail, 12.49% of the nearly 42,000 prisoners who then had the right to vote. The prison in which the largest number did so was the Picassent Penitentiary Center (Valencia), with 1,900 inmates, where there were 255 requests. In those elections, the average participation in Spain stood at 75.75%, six times higher.

Now, the General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions has sent a “service instruction” to the directors of the prisons dependent on the Interior to make it easier for prisoners in the second degree or ordinary regime who have Spanish nationality to vote by mail on 23-J . Inmates imprisoned in the third degree or semi-liberty or who go to enjoy exit permits during the weekend that the elections are held can go to vote directly at the ballot box.

The instruction includes the guidelines established both by the electoral law and by separate agreements of the Central Electoral Board of May 1993 and of February 2000. The first stressed that inmates in prisons could exercise the right to vote by mail if they met the required conditions. The second allowed inmates who did not have a DNI to vote with a different identity document if a photograph of themselves appeared on it that would allow their identity to be verified, such as, for example, the one issued by prisons to inmates.

Interior emphasizes that, with the instruction, it seeks to facilitate “to the maximum the exercise of the right to vote” of all inmates, for which reason it urges the directors of penitentiary centers that “the information and its understanding reach all of them with the Sufficient advance”. To do this, he reminds them that they must display “in the places set up for this purpose and in a way that ensures that the information reaches all interested parties” a copy of the articles of the electoral regime law that regulate voting by mail.

In addition, it urges those responsible for prisons to hold “informative sessions in order to clarify to inmates the circumstances and conditions” to exercise this right. The text also recalls that inmates must have applied for registration in the electoral center before July 13, “tenth day before the day of the vote”. The Interior orders that, in parallel, the prisons request the Post Office, in application of an agreement of the Council of Ministers last March, the delivery of electoral documentation to the inmates, as well as the collection of their votes in the penitentiary centers.

Informative talks will also be held in the prisons dependent on the Catalan Generalitat, where the percentage of participation in the elections up to now has even been lower than the average. According to sources from the Department of Justice, Rights and Memory, in each electoral consultation the number of prisoners who participate fluctuates between 250 and 300, which represents between 7% and 9% of the inmates with the right to vote. In the last general elections, those of November 2019, 302 inmates did so (8.8% of those who had that right).

In his case, in addition to taking measures so that inmates “are well informed of the electoral options that are presented in these elections and can exercise their right to vote”, it will facilitate the processing of voting by mail for all inmates who do so. apply without questioning whether or not they meet all the requirements. “In any case, it will be the Electoral Board, where appropriate, that will act if there is a problem (lack of nationality, suspension of the right to vote, etc.)”, detail sources from the Government.

In Euskadi, where there are currently 1,623 inmates, in the only elections that have been held under the management of the Basque Government, the municipal elections on May 28, 155 prisoners requested documentation to vote by mail in the three Basque prisons, although one of them finally did not issue it, according to data from the Department of Equality, Justice and Social Policy. In the case of the Basauri prison (Bizkaia), where 25 inmates requested them, the percentage of participation was 16%, according to official statistical data.

For these elections, those responsible for the Basque prisons will post information on the procedures and deadlines for exercising the right to vote, as well as extracts from the electoral law, on the bulletin boards of the modules in which the cells are located. In addition, the educators will be in charge of resolving any doubts that the inmates may have, detail sources from the Basque Department of Justice.