If there are two victories that Let’s change particularly remembered as space milestones, beyond the presidential one of 2015, are the triumphs in the province of Buenos Aires: that same year, by the governor’s office, and in 2017, in the intermediate legislatures. When the variables are reviewed to think about a third electoral coup there, there is an element that is repeated: the division of Peronism. So today everyone looks -another time- at Florencio Randazzo, the former Minister K who decided again to try his luck in the main district of the country. And a new survey that you accessed Clarion this Monday, shows auspicious numbers for the former official and functional to Together for Change. So much so that it appears above Everyone’s Front.

The work that this initial scenario raises, a little less than three months before the PASO, is of Tachyon, a consulting firm already inserted in the world of politics. It is a large survey in the province, with more than 5,000 cases relieved between June 6 and 14.

Axel Kicillof and Cristina Kirchner. The faces of the ruling party in the province of Buenos Aires.

For the last presidential, the director of the consulting firm, Sergio doval, decided to stop publishing forecasts when there were just a few weeks left for the election. As he explained, due to different circumstances, it was very difficult to predict an outcome. And today, with the same logic, he asks to take these numbers with great caution.

“When there are 45 or 60 days until the election, we will stop spreading forecasts. We have methodological problems -few people answer the polls- and there are an increasing distance of the people from politics. In the last election, 25% of voters did not know who to vote for when there was a week left and between 13% and 15% decided to do so in the dark room, “he warns.

Electoral floors and ceilings of nine pre-candidates

With the electoral scenario still premature, one of the central points of the study of Tachyon it is precisely to measure the potentiality of several of the sounding candidates in the main spaces. He weights them with a classic filter from the pre-campaign, to see your floor and his voting intention ceiling at this time.

And in that ranking of names, Randazzo shows an interesting starting point. Among those who say they would “surely” vote for him (6.8%, which would be your floor) and those who “could” do it (31.5%), is at the top of the list, with 38.3% (would be your current ceiling).



Diego Santilli, Jorge Macri and María Eugenia Vidal, on a tour at the end of 2018.

He is followed closely by three leaders, who also manage to overcome the 30-point barrier.

– Sergio Berni, one of the leaders of the Frente de Todos most aligned with Cristina Kirchner and critic of Alberto Fernández, with 36.9% ceiling (10.5% “surely” would vote for it and 26.4% “could” do so).

– Diego Santilli, the deputy head of the Buenos Aires government, comes third, with 36.3% ceiling. About the leader promoted by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta for the Province, 12% responded that they would “surely” vote for him and 24.3% “could” do so.

– Fourth appears Jorge Macri, the mayor of Vicente López, who refuses to interfere with the Buenos Aires residents Larreta and Santilli in Buenos Aires and threatens to intern at Juntos por el Cambio. Sum 34.4% ceiling, with 10.5% of the floor (“with certainty” they would vote for it), plus 23.9% of “could” vote for it.

Of the half down, with between 17.6 and 25.2 points of electoral potential, include:

– Emilio Monzó, the former head of Deputies who also asks for a clue in the intern of Together for Change: 25.2% total (5.7% “with certainty” would vote for it and 19.5% “could” do so).

– Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro, Minister of the Interior and Cristina’s key man in the national Cabinet: 23.6% total (11.1% “with certainty” would vote for it and 12.5% ​​”could” do so).

– Jose Luis Espert, the liberal economist who negotiates to play in the internal opposition with Together for Change: 22.7% total (5.7% “surely” would vote for it and 17% “could” do so).

– Fernanda raverta, camper and holder of the ANSeS, one of the names that evaluates Kirchnerism: 19.3% total (7.1% “surely” would vote for it and 12.2% “could” do so).

– Victoria Tolosa Paz, head of the National Council for Social Policies, and another leader who sounds like a potential candidate: 17.6% total (6.8% “surely” would vote for it and 10.8% “could” do so).

TO Tolosa Paz, Raverta and Monzó (in that order) he plays against them today high level of ignorance. In the future it could be an opportunity to grow. Meanwhile he stronger rejection (“I would never vote for it”) they have it Berni and Espert, around 47 points.

The fight for space, with Espert outside and inside

Later, Tachyon It presents two electoral scenarios in the Province, with Espert outside and inside the Juntos por el Cambio internal. In both, Randazzo exceeds double digits and the Frente de Todos ends up relegated to second place, under Together for Change.

A surprise considering that in 2019, both Axel Kicillof for the governorship and the Fernándezes for the presidential They took a wide advantage in Province, close to 15 points in the general classification.

In the scenario with Espert out, the advantage in favor of Together for Change is less than 5%. Under the title “Legislative elections”, the consultant asks: “Would you vote for representatives of what space?” And they look like this:

1st To Santilli (from JxC with M. Macri, HR Larreta, ME Vidal and P. Bullrich) 29.7%.

2nd To Tolosa Paz (from the FdT with A. Fernández, A. Kicillof, CFK and S. Massa) 25%.

3rd To Randazzo (with professionals from different extractions) 12.8%.

4th To Espert (from Liberalism with J. Milei and L. Rosales) 10.7%.

5th A Del Caño (from the United Left) 4.4%.

– Don’t know / No answer 17.4%.

On stage with Espert inside and Berni instead of Tolosa Paz, Together for Change and Randazzo grow and the Frente de Todos falls, finishing second again but 10 points down.

1st To Santilli, Espert and J. Macri (from JxC with Macri, Larreta, Vidal and Bullrich) 33.9%.

2nd To Berni (from the FdT with Fernández, Kicillof, CFK and Massa) 23.2%.

3rd To Randazzo (with prof. of different extractions) 17.1%.

4th To Castillo (from the United Left) 3.3%.

– Don’t know / No answer 22.5%.

Background and other surveys

The numbers Randazzo shows in this survey are well above the five-something he achieved in 2017. With an extra element that opens an unknown: could he be adding in this previous part of the almost 11 that Massa also achieved in that election outside of Kirchnerism?

More doubts: What is the ceiling of Peronism no K in the Province? Nobody imagines today the more than 40 points with which Massa beat the Front for Victory in 2013, in an election in which the PRO did not directly present a list. Perhaps they are not excited about exceeding 20, as Massa (and Felipe Solá for the governorship) achieved in 2015. But they clearly aim to improve Randazzo’s own debut and the meager numbers of Roberto Lavagna’s ballot in 2019 in Province.

The unknowns are vast. With the Poll war already unleashed in Buenos Aires territory, there are numbers for all tastes. Especially with a focus on the bigger fight: Clarín advanced a survey by Management & Fit, last week, which showed Juntos por el Cambio up in the Province for the first time. Then another appeared, from the consulting firm Proyección, where the Frente de Todos prevailed. And now this third party breaks in, again with the opposition leading the way. In the previous run, everyone gave first to the ruling party, although by rather short gaps.

Analysis of a specialist

Sergio doval, in charge of Tachyon, did an analysis of the survey results:

“The scene in the province of Buenos Aires is complex to analyzebasically because there is no clear definition of who will play. Before there was a logic that people were very strong and spaces were weak. Then we witness or wait for an era with spaces that are stronger than people. And now we return to the appearance of people who generate disruptions. “

“For example, a (Facundo) Manes has its own weight, a Santilli was less than space and began to widen that space. A Randazzo appears to put a new place on the table, if he can capitalize on this. And in the Frente de Todos there is a difficulty in finding a figure that represents them as a Cristina or a Kicillof. The government’s stumbling blocks also prevented other figures from showing off. Y it’s like they haven’t been playing the election yet, they’re not defeated far from it“.

– “Today we see a particular scene that benefits the PRO. It is difficult to think how this is going to affect this, but we have to bear in mind that what can happen around a third position has to do with what happened in 2017. The 5-odd of Randazzo, plus the 11-odd of Massa, are the 17 that Randazzo could add today, on a stage with Espert widening Juntos por el Cambio internally and leaving a space freer outside the crack “.



Sergio Berni, Buenos Aires Minister of Security. He is critical of the government of Alberto Fernández and has a potential vote outside the Frente de Todos.

“There’s a 50% of people who are tired of choosing between the crack and are a potential audience for a third space. In 2019 something similar was happening, and perhaps they could have capitalized on it if Lavagna gave an intern in a place where Massa, Urtubey, Pichetto, Schiaretti were. It could have been a great space where egos played against each other. “

“There the demand was and the offer did not appear. We have to see what happens now with Randazzo. They are the ones who run the most risk, the same, because the disenchanted they can capture are the least likely to go to vote. And the crack ends up playing the usual game “.

“It is funny what happens with Berni. Has good voting potential, but when you put it on the ballot of the Frente de Todos loses. Because he is a candidate that, alone and outside, could be voted by people from Together for Change or even liberals. He is a multi-colored person within the government army. “

Look also