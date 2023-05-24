It has been 50 years since the King and Queen of Spain went on an official visit to the Ateneo de Madrid, until April 11, when they were invited to inaugurate the bicentennial celebrations of the cultural institution, founded in 1820. The day before, everything was ready for the big event, but at closing time, in the historic building on Calle del Prado, there were still a handful of people inside. Specifically, 14 partners. They had decided to lock themselves up. Sitting on the floor of the portrait gallery with the lights off, they protested, first, against the act, and, second, against the current management of the private club, led by the sociologist Luis Arroyo. Since the new team took the reins in May 2021, the animosity of some members has been increasing -hence the attempt to “boycott” the visit of Their Majesties- and is reborn every spring before the elections to the Board of Directors. Government, which are held on May 30.

What was once an illustrious cultural temple has been in the doldrums for years, according to Arroyo: “It had become an irrelevant place in Spanish culture. It no longer had the wonderful presence it had in the 19th and 20th centuries, it was a site only for members, the majority of whom were elderly”. In its rooms, monarchs, presidents of the Government, artists, intellectuals and scientists of the stature of Einstein or Marie Curie gave lectures, but the glorious decade of the eighties, when the institution came to bring together almost 7,000 members, has faded.

Aware of this situation, 200 personalities from the world of culture -such as Joan Manuel Serrat, Rosa Montero, Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada, Alicia Delibes or Fernando Garrigues, among others- decided to become members of the private club and, in March 2021, they united under the name of Grupo 1820, led by Arroyo himself. That year and the following, the new group won the elections to the Governing Board, with the idea of ​​reviving the Ateneo. But some partners do not share the turn taken by these less veteran members.

Arroyo does not want to call his opponents “old guard” – “about thirty people”, he says -, but he does admit that the institution “was already very old”. “They saw the Ateneo as a place to come and give lectures to themselves. They were the only ones going to the meetings, and all of a sudden they see 100, 200 new people show up and they get scared. They feel that we took their place away from them, but we haven’t,” the sociologist recounted by phone. Since Grupo 1820 took over, the number of members has grown from 1,700 three years ago, to the 2,200 members there are now. Arroyo is optimistic about the new elections: “We have an overwhelming majority.”

The Ateneo renews half of the 11 positions on the Governing Board annually, six one year and five the next. This 2023 there are six and four candidates face each other: Group 1820; Convergence for Democratic Stability of the Ateneo, a classic group led by Miguel Pastrana, which presents itself as “the only way to avoid unilateralism” in the institution; For a Free and Independent Ateneo, headed by Mayte Pedraza and which brings together the most critical opponents; and an individual candidacy, with Alfonso Vázquez.

Pedraza, a veteran member and the first woman of the institution to manage the Ateneo library -the second largest in Spain-, tells by phone that “it’s not that she doesn’t like the changes”, but that “there have been many in a very short time ”. “I am not a supporter of compact groups that impose voting discipline. We supporters do not want a battlefield and the president must be for everyone, not for a single group, ”she defends. Pastrana, for her part, points out that her group “has been maintaining the same idea for 13 years” and that they are not a “reactive group”: “They have come [por el equipo de Luis Arroyo] very left over Not all, but if they insist, we will have to dismantle them in the elections. There will be resistance.”

Vazquez, who is appearing alone, goes further and accuses Arroyo of not allowing members access to the accounts, not letting them speak, not answering questions and presenting a “fraudulent” proposal to renew the regulation. , whose modification is also voted on May 30. “I defend the Ateneo that was founded 203 years ago, open to society and not a private club for dark purposes, where one does what they want,” he criticizes.

The six candidates from the 1820 group, headed by President Luis Arroyo, repeat this year with a candidacy “that has been a revulsion for the Learned House, maintaining the spirit of excellence and plurality that is the soul of our Scientific, Literary and Artistic”. This is how they advertise it your instagram profilewhere all members are encouraged to vote next Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“They accuse us of commercialization, of putting the Ateneo at the service of the interests of the PSOE, of the Prisa Group [porque varios de los socios están vinculados a ambos]… So with everything. If Atresmedia does something [en el Ateneo], equal. In his head it is a takeover of the institution by dark interests ”, Arroyo complains. The private club is financed in two ways: with membership fees, about 300 euros per year, which allow them free access to the venue and its activities; and thanks to public subsidies from the Community of Madrid, of 150,000 euros a year, and from the City Council of the capital, which is around 200,000. The sociologist defends that, since the arrival of Grupo 1820, “the house has more light”.

Pedraza, on the other hand, considers that the rooms should be used for “what they are”, like the library, which is “strictly for studying”. “I am more conservative, but for partners this matters. I stand for culture, but not partisan. I don’t want parties, I want freedom, ”she says. The veteran member believes that there is still time for understanding between one another, but she advocates that “the essence of the Athenaeum should not be lost.” Vázquez, in turn, says that they have been constantly “running over” partners for two years.

A new regulation

The most critical partners, says Arroyo, also accuse them of wanting to establish a “dictatorship.” He refers to the initiative of Grupo 1820 to reform the regulations of the institution: “It is crucial to modify it, because it is one of the origins of the decline of the Athenaeum.” According to Arroyo, this regulation establishes meaningless guidelines, which his group intends to change, such as the monthly general meetings. “They cause the expulsion of the partners, who are not willing to come every month to a meeting like this,” he criticizes. In fact, the meetings have become the scene of reproaches and fights, and sometimes they last for more than four hours.

Then there is the electoral question. “That the governing board is chosen by halves is outrageous, it does not allow stability,” Arroyo believes. The proposal of his team is to modify the regulations, so that the elections are held every four years. Also that the mandates be limited or create the figure of the partner’s defender. Last October, they fell 24 votes short of reaching the two-thirds majority needed to renew the regulation, but this time they hope to get enough support.

Mayte Pedraza opposes a change in the regulation. “Those of us who know the Ateneo live it in a way… It is unique and that regulation, that history, must be preserved.” The member considers that four years of presidency are “excessive”: “The institution is the cradle of freedom, temple of the word. If something works, why do you have to change it? I’m all for moving forward and out of the 19th century, but partners go first.” Pastrana is also contrary to a new norm and there is the main clash with Arroyo. “Throughout history it has been taking shape, but some pillars have been maintained, such as annual voting. Manual Azaña did not mind going to the elections every year. Why this effort now to change it?” asks the partner.

The current regulation is the one that was recovered after the Franco regime in 1984 and the opposition group led by Pastrana considers that Arroyo’s intention is not to modify it, but to set up a new one, and that constitutes a threat to the “historical regulations”. “Convergence is presented to keep a flame alive, defend an idea: that the Ateneo, in its historical mode, is viable”, defends the group in a sort of manifesto Posted two days ago on social media. Arroyo insists: “We want nothing more than to share culture with people. There is no other reason. Make the Ateneo shine again”.

