The electoral reform that the federal government intends to impose not only seems to be politically unfeasible, since it does not have enough votes in Congress to go ahead, but it is also counterproductive, for the country, for the democracy, even for stability. The substance of the proposal is to put an end to the National Electoral Institute and with the Electoral Court of the Judicial Power of the Federation.

Of course if asked in one poll whether councilors should be elected by popular vote most people will say yes. But if you were to ask if you want the government to control the elections again, the result will be very different. Electing the electoral councilors and magistrates of the TEPJF by direct vote is an aberration that does not occur in any democracy in the world: it is a way of completely partisanizing the electoral system and put it practically in the hands of the president in office. There may be other alternatives, such as in Brazil, Argentina or Chile, where electoral officials are chosen from the judiciary, but in no democracy in the world are they elected by direct vote, because obviously that same election partisan those positions.

Doing away with multi-members is not a good idea either. In the last elections, Morena had 35 percent of the votes, the PAN 18.5, the PRI 18 percent. Then there were the Verde and MC with little more than seven and the PRD and the PT with 3 percent each. That is the real representation of the parties. Today, due to the single-member votes and the governability clause, their representation is already disproportionate, in a very favorable way for the ruling party: Morena, alone or in coalition, won in 185 districts with little more than 35 percent of the votes, the PAN and their allied parties won 107 districts, although the difference between the two coalitions was, in gross numbers, around one million votes.

Now the possibility of establishing plurinominal lists in each state is also handled. It could be workable. The question is how independent candidacies could be processed and even those in which a candidate does not have the approval of the party leadership. Perhaps we would have to have processes like those of Argentina or Uruguay with previous elections that are the ones that define the candidacies.

The real electoral reform passes, of course, by reducing financing, but not to the INE, but to the parties, which exceeded, only at the national level, this year without federal elections, almost 6 billion pesos. If we add the cost to radio and television companies of the irrational system that forces them to give parties and institutions 48 minutes a day of space in each medium, the figure rises much higher. Implementing electronic voting would also save a lot: Brazil has just done it, without major problems. The INE already has its own team to advance in electronic voting. Its implementation is only a matter of trust.

The financing of the INE can be reduced but it does not compare with the discretion with which the parties use their resources, controlled, as well as radio and television spaces, exclusively by their leaders. The reforms, especially that of 2013-14, left party control, in terms of candidates and resources, almost entirely in the hands of its leaders. And the democratic election of these we see that usually conspicuous by its absence.

Nor do we have one of the most important tools in modern democratic systems: the second round. We have copied much of France in our electoral system, but not the second round. The ballotage has been applied in France since 1852 and was designed so that no one without a majority would be appointed head of government or single-member deputy. In France, when an absolute majority is not reached (in many countries the limit is to exceed 45 percent or a difference with its rivals of at least 15 percent), a second round is repeated with the two main contenders, for both president and legislators, and plurinominals are maintained to balance proportional representation. In many other countries the second round is exclusively for the president, as has just happened in Brazil.

We recommend you read:

Today almost all democracies in the world have a second round. It is the second round that allows whoever wins in it to have had to assume a series of agreements with the rivals or sectors that supported him to achieve that majority, the same for the presidency as for the deputies or senatorial offices. The French say that in the first round you choose, in the second you eliminate. In other words, in the first round the people express their preferences, in the second they eliminate, discard, those who they do not want in the government. It is an instrument that does not guarantee anything, like no political system, but it has proven to be very useful in the democratization processes in Latin America.

Of course, this is useless without independent and autonomous electoral bodies. The INE and the TEPJF are. They must be defended and ultimately in 2023 there must be a change of some directors. There will be an opportunity for renewal, which is not a liquidation.