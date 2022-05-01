Mexico.- The financial group Banco Base warned that the electoral reform of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador It will not only affect Mexico’s democracy, but also the national economy.

The foregoing when pointing out that the amendment project in electoral matters of the government of the Fourth Transformation will cause the Mexican Republic to lose the investment grade which he currently holds.

In the virtual press conference “Economic Outlook for the Second Quarter 2022 of Grupo Financiero Base”, the director of Economic Analysis of Banco Base, Gabriela Silleremphasized the bank’s concern regarding the country’s credit rating.

In this sense, the representative of the financial group argued that there is a possibility that Mexico’s credit rating suffer a cut in the next 12 monthsthis due to the political decisions that the federal administration is taking at the moment.

He emphasized that, in the event that the Congress of the Union endorses President López Obrador’s electoral reform, the nation’s investment grade would be lost, that is, two rating agencies put Mexico in the degree of “non-investment or speculative”.

“If the initiatives and reforms continue, particularly if the reform on the INE is approved, there we would already see a loss of the investment grade, that is, that two rating agencies take Mexico to the non-investment or speculative grade, which is It would be reflected in rapid capital outflows and abrupt increases in the exchange rate,” he explained.

He pointed out that although there are very high possibilities that the electoral project of the head of the Federal Executive will not be approved by the federal legislators, the investors and companies have shown their concern about the same.

“The most serious reform that could be if it is approved, is the reform on the INE, because there we are not only talking about an affectation to the economy, but we are affecting… or an affectation would be seen, possibly on democracy, and above all Mexico; I believe that this reform would cause a great deal of uncertainty”, pointed out the director of Banco Base.