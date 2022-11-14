The head of government of Mexico City, claudia sheinbaumaffirmed this Monday that in the mobilization in favor of the INE and against the electoral reform of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador the electoral raccoons and those who defend electoral fraud marched.

In a press conference, after the inauguration of the Cuajimalpa General Hospitalthe capital’s president pointed out that Sunday’s march was a free demonstration in Mexico City and estimated the participation of between 60 and 65 people.

He also commented that the Head of Government does not participate in the definitions to decree atmospheric environmental contingency, after indications that the determination of the measure was to boycott the march in defense of the INE that started from the Angel of Independence and culminated in the Monument to the revolution.

Sheinbaum mentioned that the secretaries of Government, Martí Batres, and of Citizen Security, Omar García Harfuch, were pending any situation that was needed, but pointed out that it was a peaceful march.

“I leave a task for the young men and women, so that they can see who marched, the main raccoon of Tabasco (Roberto Madrazo), Elba Esther Gordillo, the historic raccoon, marched,” said the mayor of Mexico City.

“Margarita Zavala, who was her brother hired by the Federal Electoral Institute at the time, marched to be part of the 2006 electoral fraud, that is, the raccoons marched defending the INE, that is, it seems like there is a contradiction.”

The UNAM scientist asserted that What President López Obrador’s proposal seeks is greater democracy in the country, not to disappear the INE, but with fewer resources to generate better conditions of democracy.

Those who defend electoral fraud marched to defend the INE, said Claudia Sheinbaum together with the mayor of Cuajimalpa, of PRI extraction.

“That is what marched yesterday, and as the President said, keep marching,” added the capital’s president.

sheinbaum too ruled out that there is a risk that the opposition will win Mexico City in the 2024 elections, after the march on Sunday.

political striptease

This morning, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed that the demonstration on Sunday against the electoral reform and in defense of the INE was actually a political striptease of conservatism.

The hypocrisy that continues to exist in the country, classism, racism, is now coming out, the president asserted in his morning press conference, at the National Palace, who also said that not many people participated.

“I was very pleased that despite the campaign, because wow they got into it, they applied themselves, powerful people, spokesmen, organic intellectuals, columnists, political leaders, not many people participated,” said López Obrador.

“They need more. To have an idea, I calculate that that’s why they didn’t come to the Zócalo, they wouldn’t have filled even half of the Zócalo, they must be about 50, 60 thousand.”

The truth is that the alleged attack on the INE, stressed the President, has no foundation, what is sought is the opposite, is to strengthen democracy, protect it, because there are still risks of electoral fraud.