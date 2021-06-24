The deputy electoral attorney general, Renato Brill de Goés, asked the attorney general of the Republic, Augusto Aras, to leave the function in the month of July. He has been in charge since March of last year. On Saturday (June 19, 2021), he asked the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to fine President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) for early electioneering.

In an official letter signed on Tuesday (June 22, 2021), the prosecutor requested a waiver for personal reasons. The exit was already set. here is the whole (41 KB).

Brill de Goés stated in the piece sent to Aras that the year 2020 was “special complexity” due to the postponement of municipal elections. The election was rescheduled for November 15 and 29 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“Taking over the General Electoral Attorney’s Office on the eve of the institution of quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic only increased the challenge that lay ahead with the beginning of the electoral period“, wrote the prosecutor. “However, as Franklin Roosevelt stated in his inaugural address on his first election to the office of President of the United States, ‘the only thing we should be afraid of is fear itself’”.

The prosecutor thanked him for his confidence in the position and wished “success and tranquility” to the next deputy electoral attorney general. The letter was received by Aras’s office, which is expected to appoint a replacement for the role.

early advertising

On Saturday (June 19), Brill de Goés asked the TSE to fine Bolsonaro and other government officials for early electioneering. That day, the president received and held up a T-shirt with the message: “Jair better get used to it. Bolsonaro 2022”.

Bolsonaro participated in an act to hand over titles to rural properties in Marabá (PA). According to Brill de Goés, “there was a clear conscious act of anticipating the campaign” in the gesture, which is prohibited by electoral legislation. Before showing the shirt to the public, the president read what was written in the message. here is the whole of the petition (849 KB).

For the prosecutor, the position of president was not about “a mere official public act typical of government, but a true public act of anticipated electoral campaign, with the personal promotion of the represented Jair Messias Bolsonaro as candidate for the 2022 elections”.

printed vote

In May, in an interview with the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, Renato Brill de Goés stated that the proposal to print a receipt in the ballot boxes “is conspiracy theory combined with denial” and could subsidize the dissemination of false news.

“This is what worries me most about this issue of the PEC. It starts from an assumption that it is very dangerous. In fact, this printed vote will not have the power to neutralize the spirit of these political groups that have pointed out weaknesses in the Brazilian electoral system. Instead. The printed vote will serve to disrupt the process of counting and totaling votes by candidates who are at a disadvantage in the dispute, which will be a major attack on the rule of law and the democratic State“, said.

