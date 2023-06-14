Alessio Saso, former regional councilor of the PDL, was sentenced to one year and six months, accused of electoral promises with the aggravating circumstance of the mafia. Prosecutor Marco Zocco had asked for a two-year sentence. For that same accusation, in 2020, the former city councilor of Genoa Aldo Praticò (also PDL), defended by the lawyer Giuseppe Maria Gallo, negotiated an 18-month sentence. The two politicians had been investigated as part of the Maglio 3 investigation, which in 2020 saw the confirmation of the convictions of nine ‘Ndrangheta bosses. Their positions had been cut off and the investigation had stalled. According to the indictment (initially brought forward by prosecutor Alberto Lari, now the prosecutor in Imperia, and now by his colleague Zocco) the two met representatives of the Calabrian community of Imperia during the electoral campaign. Among these, according to the indictment, there would also have been Domenico Gangemi (convicted for mafia in Calabria) and Giuseppe Marcianò, deceased, convicted in the ‘La Svolta’ trial on mafia infiltration. Saso, defended by the lawyer Sabrina Franzone, has always declared that he did not know of the possible links of the two with the clans. “I am very saddened – said the former councilor – because neither the wills nor the actions that have been attributed to me have ever belonged to me. I was looking for votes like all candidates for elections, I met a person in Genoa who at the time no one in Liguria knew it was linked to crime. Over time, I asked a friend of the police for information and as soon as he told me that he was a subject with a disturbing past, I avoided any other contact. I had to start this process more than 13 years after those elections , with enormous difficulty in remembering the details and, moreover “alone”, because inexplicably none of those to whom I would have made the electoral promises has even been investigated. We will appeal, I remain confident and convinced that I can bring out the truth “.