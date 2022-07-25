Fratelli d’Italia first party at 25% today according to voting intentions, 2 months after the 2022 political elections of 25 September, detected by the Swg poll for Tg La7. Giorgia Meloni’s party earns 1.2% in a week and extends compared to the Democratic Party, which grows by 1.1% and reaches 23.2%. After the crisis of Mario Draghi’s government, the League falls, losing 1.6% and falling to 12.4%. I also step back from the M5S which drops 1.1% and is now worth 10.1%. Forza Italia is also down (-0.3%), now at 7.1%. Sale Action / More Europe, which rose from 4.9% to 6%. The Greens stood at 3.6%, Italia Viva at 2.9% and Italexit at 2.8%.