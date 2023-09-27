Election political polls today 27 September 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Fdi and M5S are declining, Lega and Forza Italia are rising: this is what emerges from the latest electoral political polls prepared by Swg for the News La7.

According to the survey, in fact, Fratelli d’Italia, which remains firmly in first place, fell by 0.1 percent, falling back to 28.7%.

The Democratic Party is stable at 19.8% while the 5 Star Movement loses 0.3 percent and is now credited with 16.9%. Same percentage earned by the League, which thus goes back to 10.1 percent.

Forza Italia is also growing and is now at 6.5 percent, up by 0.2 percent. Among the other minor parties, Action gains 0.1 percent (3.8%), while the Greens/Italian Left loses 0.2% and is just above the threshold set at 3 percent (3.2%). ).

HOW SURVEYS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.