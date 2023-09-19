Election political polls today 19 September 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Fdi in decline, but the center-right is still stable thanks to Lega and Forza Italia which compensate for the votes lost by Giorgia Meloni’s party: this is what emerges from the latest electoral political polls developed by Youtrend For Sky Tg24.

According to the survey, in fact, Fratelli d’Italia, which remains firmly in the lead, loses half a percentage point and drops to 31.2%. The centre-right coalition, however, as mentioned, remains stable at 46.1 percent thanks to Lega and FI.

The Northern League, in fact, gains 0.4% and rises to 8 percent, while Forza Italia grows by 0.2 percent, thus rising to 5.9%. We Moderates, on the other hand, fell by 0.1 percent, dropping to 1%.

As for the centre-left coalition, which stands at 25.6%, down 0.3 percent, the Democratic Party does poorly, losing 0.4%, falling back to 19.1%.

The Greens/Italian Left alliance, however, grows by 0.4% and is now at 4.5 percent while +Europa drops to 2 percent, down 0.3%.

The 5 Star Movement gains 0.2 percent and is now credited with 15.2%. Even with a hypothetical alliance with the Democratic Party, the Greens/Italian Left and +Europe, the united center-left would not go beyond 40.8%.

As regards the other parties, however, Action boomed, growing by 0.6 percent, thus rising to 3.9%, while Italia Viva grew by 0.2 percent and reached 3.5%.

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.