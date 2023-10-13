Election political polls today 13 October 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Italians do not trust Giorgia Meloni when it comes to immigration: this is what emerges from the latest electoral political polls developed by Youtrend For Sky Tg24.

According to the survey, in fact, only 31% of Italians have confidence in the government when it comes to immigration policies. 66 percent, however, say they don’t trust it.

Things are even worse for Europe, obviously understood as an institution: 73% of Italians, in fact, do not have confidence in the EU, while only 21 percent have confidence in Brussels.

Pretty clear ideas also regarding the management of the reception of migrants at a European level. According to 76% of those interviewed, in fact, there should “be a mandatory rule to redistribute immigrants arriving in Europe in all member states of the European Union”.

According to 9 percent, Europe should not deal with immigrants, while 8 percent believe there should be an optional rule to redistribute immigrants arriving in Europe.

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.