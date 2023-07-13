Electoral political polls today July 13, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Between controversies and judicial troubles, Giorgia Meloni’s party suffers a clear setback. According to the survey of Euromedia Researchin just ten days Fratelli d’Italia lost almost two percentage points, falling from 29.2 to 27.4 percent (-1.8%).

In La Stampa, the institute’s director, Alessandra Ghisleri, observed that the premier’s approval has not been affected by the recent turbulent weeks. The Prime Minister’s confidence index is in fact still at 40.6 percent, only 0.1 points less than 10 days ago.

Above all, the League benefited from the drop in FdI, which gained 1.4 percentage points to 9.8 percent. The Democratic Party also saw an increase in consensus, reaching 20.8 percent (+0.6%). Still in third place is the 5-star Movement, at 16.3 percent (+0.1%).

Behind Matteo Salvini’s party is Forza Italia, standing at 7 percent, ahead of Action, down to 4.2 percent (-0.4%) and Italia viva, at 3.9 percent (-0.1% ). Finally, the Alliance Verdi/Italian Left follows, at 2.5 percent (+0.1%), +Europe, stable at 2 percent, Per l’Italia con Paragone at 2 percent (-0.1%) and Us Moderates to 0.5 percent (-0.1%).

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.