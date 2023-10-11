Election political polls today 11 October 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Fdi and M5S are declining, Pd and Lega are growing: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral surveys developed by Swg for the TgLa7.

According to the survey, in fact, Giorgia Meloni’s party, which still remains first, loses 0.4 percent, falling back to 28.7%.

The Democratic Party gains 0.3% and is now at 19.8 percent while the 5 Star Movement, down 0.2 percent, retreats to 16.5%.

The performance of the League was excellent and this week it is the party that is growing the most: the Northern League, in fact, gains half a percentage point and returns above 10 percent (10.3%).

The other minor parties all fell, with the exception of Italia Viva and Unione Popolare which gained 0.1 percent and rose to 2.5 and 1.6 percent respectively.

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.