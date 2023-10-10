Election political polls today 10 October 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Fdi falls below 30%, the League rises, the Democratic Party sinks: this is what emerges from the latest electoral political surveys drawn up by Ipsos for the Corriere della Sera.

Giorgia Meloni’s party, which remains firmly in the lead, dropped by 0.4 percent and dropped below 30%, precisely to 29.8%.

The Democratic Party collapses, losing a percentage point to 18.5%, the lowest point since Elly Schlein was at the helm of the party.

The 5 Star Movement takes advantage of this and moves closer to the Democratic Party. The grillini, in fact, gain half a percentage point and are now credited with 16.9 percent.

The League grows by two percentage points and returns above 10 percent (10.1%). Forza Italia is also growing (+0.4%) and is now at 7 percent.

Among the other minor parties, both Action and Italia Viva fell by 0.3 percent, now at 3.2 and 3 percent respectively.

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.