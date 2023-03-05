Electoral machine | This is how the candidates answered the tax questions – Basic Finns on the side of the coalition, the center on one issue alongside the Greens

Election machine issues related to taxes clearly separated the parties into the traditional right and left.

Parties the differences become clear when you look at the candidates’ answers to the HS election machine’s questions about taxes.

In the graphic below, the parties are placed in a column according to how the party’s candidates on average answered the question about salary taxation.

The argument went like this: Taxation of salaries should be reduced, even if it leads to cuts in services, for example tightening taxation or an increase in debt.

The members of the coalition are most clearly of the opinion that the taxation of salaries should be lowered, even at the expense of the services of the welfare state.

“I support the reduction of income tax. It is right that a person is left with more of the work he has done”, the party chairman Petteri Orpo justified his answer in the election machine.

“Taxation should not be reduced with debt”, he clarified.

In this question, the second most “right-wing” candidates answered the basic Finns.

As expected, the candidates of the Left Alliance disagree the most.

The center’s candidates are placed almost exactly in the same place as the green candidates. Both have a tight-lipped attitude towards lowering the taxation of wages if it leads to a tightening of other taxation, an increase in the debt or cuts in services.

Chairman of the center Annika Saarikko writes in his reasons that balancing Finland’s public finances will be “a very challenging effort”.

“The center is committed to ensuring that the taxation of companies, entrepreneurs and work will not be tightened,” he writes.

Even more clearly the traditional division of right and left can be seen in the graphic above. It describes the candidates’ answers to the question of whether it is better to raise taxes than to cut public services and social benefits.

Almost all of the candidates of the Left Alliance have completely agreed with this statement.

“Tax reforms aimed at large assets and capital income and prevention of tax evasion do not harm well-being, equality or competence, which, in turn, cuts to services and social security do,” wrote the party chairman Lee Andersson in the justifications of the election machine.

In this question too, Perussuomaliket positions itself on the economic political right and close to the coalition. So the party’s candidates would rather cut public services and benefits than raise taxes.

Party chairman Riikka Purra has completely disagreed with the statement and justifies the following in the text:

“Taxes cannot be raised. Expenditures of the public economy and tasks of the state, regions and municipalities must be reduced. Taxes and the number of payers are simply not enough to maintain such a structure, and we are very worryingly in debt.”

Also the question of income differences shows a clear division between the right and the left. The Greens are to the left of the center line, but less to the left than the Social Democrats and the Left Alliance.

Chairman of the Social Democrats Sanna Marin has strongly disagreed with its claim that large income differences are acceptable.

“In a socially just welfare state, efforts should be made to narrow the differences in wealth, income and well-being between people. Large income differences also weaken economic growth and the development of society,” he writes.

Chairman of the Greens Maria Ohisalo on the other hand, has somewhat disagreed with the statement.

“Talent and hard work are good things, and they can be rewarded. A good society also balances the differences between different groups of people. For example, narrowing income differences not only increases social stability, but also creates an experience of togetherness, when people’s worlds of experience are not separated too much,” he writes.