The promoting committee for the abolition of the Rosatellum by means of the referendum. To launch the initiative, advanced by Gennaro Migliore, is ‘National Civic List – Italy exists’, and to join, among others, Federico Pizzarotti, Piercamillo Falasca, Bianca Hermanin, Alessio D’Amato, Angelo Sanza, Costanza Hermanin, Giuseppe De Mita, Marco Bentivogli, Fortuna Longobardi, Camillo D’Alessandro and Gianfranco Librandi.

“’Let’s free the citizens’ vote!’ This is the main content of a proposal that aims to undermine the current closure of the political system towards participation in representative democracy – reads the press release announcing the proposal -. The Rosatellum is among the main responsible for at least four dramatic democratic vulnus: the first is the ever lower participation; the second is the almost total absence of relationship with the territories, with the fiction of single-member constituencies that are connected to coalitions that often exist only on paper; the majority distortion that leads the center-right to obtain 60% of the seats with 42% of the votes, worsening what happened with the same previous electoral system, the infamous Porcellum; party leaders who decide, through blocked lists and multiple candidacies, without any real confrontation with their respective organizations “.

“The referendum – explain the promoters of ‘Italy exists’ – is therefore proposed to abolish single-member constituencies, to cancel coalitions and multiple candidacies, to introduce a system of choice of candidates which is that of preference for candidates. We believe instead that the 3% barrier should be maintained, without exception. The committee will present the question to the Court of Cassation in the coming weeks and we hope that it can be promoted by the widest possible front, in order to regenerate civic sense , regenerating the responsibilities of each one ”, they conclude.