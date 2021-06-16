The Mattarellum (75% majority with single-member colleges and 25% proportional) “has already been used and it worked. If there was an agreement between everyone, I wouldn’t say no”, just that “the discussion lasted a week“and not six months,” otherwise we keep the law that exists. If there was an agreement between everyone, Mattarellum is fine with me, which is not an ad personam law, otherwise we will keep this “, says Matteo Salvini at the forum HANDLE speaking of the electoral law.

The secretary of the League knows perfectly well that if the federation with Forza Italia and other center-right bushes went through, he could easily obtain a majority in Parliament, probably remaining above the Brothers of Italy and therefore going to Palazzo Chigi in 2023 as premier. Salvini seeks shore in the Democratic Party, recalling that on the day of his inauguration as secretary Enrico Letta relaunched the Mattarellum, an old olive idea of ​​Prodi and Parisi. But then things changed in the Democratic Party. Reformist base (and not only) they pointed out that in the North the Center Left (including the 5 Stars) would lose in almost all the colleges and defeat would be almost certain. For this reason, the desire for proportional is back among the Dems, which is also the proposal of the pentastellati.

The tensions between Enrico Letta and Giuseppe Conte on the Administrative, in particular the battle of Rome between Roberto Gualtieri and Virginia Raggi, they also advise the yellow-reds to avoid an electoral system that imposes alliances first. Many now think that it is better to count with the proportional and then see the numbers in Parliament, after the vote. Not only. Also to Giorgia Meloni in the end the proportional with barrier could be agreed. If it is true that the Center-right sails around 50% it will still have the majority of seats and the Brothers of Italy in the free-for-all challenge would have a better chance of finishing first. Finally Forza Italia.

Until yesterday everyone thought that the ideal electoral law for the Azzurri would be the proportional to be able to make the 6 or 7% that the polls assign to FI weigh after the elections. Then Silvio Berlusconi came up with the idea of ​​the one-party model of US republicans and everything changes, including the hypothesis of a convergence on the Mattarellum. As for Italia Viva, it is not yet clear what Renzi wants, who also plays with hole cards on the electoral model. In the end, the most probable hypothesis is that the current Rosatellum will remain (66.6% proportional and 33.3% single-member majority) with some minor corrections such as, for example, the introduction of preferences.